Vanderbilt basketball fully healthy as 2022-23 preseason begins

In a reversal of last year, when several preseason injuries derailed Vanderbilt basketball early, the team is almost fully healthy as practices begin for the 2022-23 season.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse said Thursday — two days after the first official practice — that walk-on Graham Calton (back spasms) was the lone player injured. Guard Ezra Manjon had missed time earlier in the preseason with a concussion and forward Malik Dia with a stress fracture, but both players have recovered.

Beyond that, two players likely to be major contributors this season are getting healthier.

A season ago, guard Tyrin Lawrence was returning from a torn ACL. Stackhouse said he’s added 19 pounds in the offseason (even though the official online roster still has him at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and is able to focus on skill development, rather than getting healthy. Center Liam Robbins, who missed the first three months of last season with a foot injury, is also healthy and able to ramp up his conditioning.

