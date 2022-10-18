Vanderbilt basketball extends contract of Coach Jerry Stackhouse

Vanderbilt basketball has extended Coach Jerry Stackhouse, the school announced Tuesday.

“The positive trajectory of our men’s basketball program under Coach Stackhouse is clear,” Athletic director Candice Lee said in a statement. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the Championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt. I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.”

Because Vanderbilt is a private school, the exact terms of Stackhouse’s original contract and the extension are unknown. Stackhouse earned $3.1 million in 2020.

