Vanderbilt basketball beats South Carolina in overtime in SEC opener

Vanderbilt basketball went back and forth with South Carolina on Tuesday in a battle of teams expected to finish near the bottom of the SEC. The game went to overtime after the Commodores, leading by two, stopped two Gamecocks attempts on the final defensive possession but allowed them to retain the ball as South Carolina tied the game with a layup just before the buzzer.

Both teams went through a series of droughts and runs. The Commodores (8-6) struggled to make their free throws late in the second half despite drawing many more foul calls than the Gamecocks (7-7), but redeemed themselves in overtime by making 12-of-14 free throws to seal the 84-79 win at Memorial Gymnasium.

Slow start

Coach Jerry Stackhouse went with an unusual starting lineup of Trey Thomas, Tyrin Lawrence, Colin Smith, Myles Stute and Quentin Millora-Brown. That lineup struggled at the outset, trailing by as much as eight early in the first half before getting back into the game when Jordan Wright, Liam Robbins and Ezra Manjon sparked a run. Vanderbilt led by two at halftime.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button