Vanderbilt basketball beats Arkansas after ejection for first ranked win

Vanderbilt basketball looked like it had made another back-breaking mistake Saturday when point guard Ezra Manjon was ejected during the first half of the contest against No. 16 Arkansas. Instead, the incident galvanized the team and its fans.

The Commodores (9-8, 2-2 SEC) beat the Razorbacks 97-84 at Memorial Gymnasium to get their first win over a ranked team this season and the highest Offensive output of 2022-23.

There were five technical fouls in the first half, and Manjon was ejected after shoving Arkansas guard Anthony Black under the basket after Black stood over Commodores center Quentin Millora-Brown.

Vanderbilt took control of the game in the second half. The incident energized the fans and the Commodores’ defense began to lock down Black, who had 15 points in the first half and just three in the second half.

