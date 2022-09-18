Vanderbilt at NIU Football Postgame Notes

NIU FOOTBALL 2022 POSTGAME NOTES

Vanderbilt at NIU – September 17, 2022

Huskie Stadium – DeKalb, Illinois

***NIU back-up quarterback Ethan Hampton threw his first career touchdown pass when he hit Kasper Rutkiewicz on a four-yard play in the second quarter to tie the game at 14.

***Hampton saw his first playing time since the 2021 regular season finale versus Western Michigan, which he started in place of Rocky Lombardi . After completing his first seven passes today, Hampton finished the game 12-of-19 with two touchdowns and one interception.

*** Cole Tucker’s The 70-yard touchdown catch and run in the third quarter was the longest of his career and the longest play by a Huskie this year. With two touchdown catches today for a total of three on the season, Tucker has tied his single season high for TD catches, set last year.

***NIU quarterbacks Rocky Lombardi and Ethan Hampton completed 14 consecutive passes until Hampton’s eighth pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage at 10:06 of the third quarter. Lombardi was 7-for-7 for 79 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter.

*** Ontario Brown’s The 51-yard second quarter touchdown run was the longest of his career. Brown recorded his eighth career touchdown and his third of the season.

*** Kacper Rutkiewicz is tied for the Huskies’ team lead with three touchdown catches after his four-yard grab from Hampton in the second quarter.

***Safety CJ Brown finished with a team-leading 13 tackles, his season high and one off his single game career high of 14 stops. Brown also recorded a fumble recovery.

***NIU is now 0-5 versus Vanderbilt all-time and is 1-12 versus teams from the Southeastern Conference with the only win a 19-16 win over Alabama in 2003. The Huskies get another chance against an SEC opponent next week at Kentucky.