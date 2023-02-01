Vancouver School of Arts and Academics Orchestra students get a chance to rock

Seniors, such as principal cellist Gabe Fouts-Carrico, even got the chance to have their instruments hooked up to microphones to be featured performers alongside Wood’s signature handcrafted seven-string electric Viper violin.

“It was really interesting, that’s for sure,” said Fouts-Carrico, who, while mild-mannered, said he didn’t mind being labeled a “hotshot.” “I’m used to being in front, but this was different.”

As the rehearsal wrapped up, Wood took the time to let each featured performer take a bow. One student, a particularly energetic young cellist, made sure to relish his spotlight.

“Give it up for me!” they yelled.

Salena Walker, the school’s Orchestra director, said the event was something she’d had her eyes on as a way to invigorate student excitement since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fact that (the students) get to work with someone like Mark Wood is incredible. He’s all about connecting with and empowering students, this is a great opportunity,” Walker said as another group of students began warming up on stage.

” ‘How can we bring life to music?’ We’ve been thinking about that for a long time. And we’ve been hyping this up all year.”