Vancouver Giants: Dylan Anderson goal sends Teddy Bears Flying

Vancouver’s 3-2 overtime triumph over the Kelowna Rockets was just one of the eight Teddy Bear games in the WHL on Saturday Photo by Rob Wilton

Article content Dylan Anderson hit pay dirt from the point early in the second period on Saturday night, sending the Teddy Bears onto the ice at the Langley Events Centre.

Article content Anderson’s power play marker 41 seconds into the middle frame put the Vancouver Giants into a 1-1 tie with the Kelowna Rockets and was the signal fans needed to litter the ice with Teddy Bears in what has become an annual holiday tradition around the Western Hockey League .

Article content The toys were picked up and distributed to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, which will in turn disperse them to families in need. Money was also raised for local charities. It looked like Vancouver had initially scored at the end of the first period and fans began to throw toys on the ice, but the refs waved it off. Giants players tossed stuffed animals back into the crowd to help clean up the ice. It was one of eight Teddy Bear Toss games around the WHL on Saturday, following seven Teddy Bear games on Friday.

Article content NEXT GAME Wednesday Vancouver Giants vs. Victoria Royals 7:05 p.m., Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena. Radio: Sportsnet.ca/650 The goal was the first with the Giants for Anderson, a 20-year-old defender from Langley who signed on with the team 13 games ago after being released by the Everett Silvertips. Vancouver came away with a 3-2 overtime win, as defenseman Brenden Pentecost bagged his second of the campaign on a short-handed 2-on-1 at 1:57 of the extra session. “Before the game, we talked about tapping into the energy in the building,” Giants Coach Michael Dyck said of Teddy Bear night, which attracted an announced crowd of 5,021, the second largest attendance this season behind the 5,276 sellout that came to see the Regina Pats and Connor Bedard.

Article content “Obviously our focus is two points and winning the game the right way, but in the end you also need to enjoy it. It happens once a year. Enjoy the atmosphere.”

Article content Anderson was assessed a tripping minor 19 seconds into overtime. Pentecost and fellow rearguard Carson Haynes did a superb job of keeping Kelowna to the outside with the man advantage, and Pentecost jumped into the Rush when Samuel Honzek sped away with the Puck after two Kelowna players got crossed up at the top of the faceoff circle. Honzek cut the across the ice, slipped a backhander to Pentecost and he neatly one-timed it home. “It was a good play by Honzo. They made a nice pass to me and that was it,” said Pentecost, who now has two goals in 61 career games with the Giants. “I’m not in the (offensive) play much but I decided to go up for once and it turned out good.”

The Giants were missing first-line forwards Zack Ostapchuk (Team Canada tryout) and Ty Thorpe (suspended due to checking to the head major he received Friday), as well as Wingers Ethan Semeniuk (upper body injury) and Colton Langkow (illness). The Rockets had five scratches as well, most notably first-line forwards Colton Dach (Team Canada tryout). Vancouver (11-13-3-2) wraps up this 3-in-3 weekend this afternoon with a visit to the Seattle Thunderbirds (19-4-1-1). The Thunderbirds are missing four players to Team Canada camp — goaltender Thomas Milic, defensemen Noah Allan and Kevin Korchinski and forward Reid Schaefer. Sunday is expected to be the last game with the Giants until after the world Juniors for Honzek, who is slated to play for the Slovaks. He had his 16th goal of the season Saturday. [email protected]

