van Riemsdyk A-Rollin’: Trevor van Riemsdyk Continues Offensive Hot Streak With Goal Against Maple Leafs

The Washington Capitals’ defensemen put on a show against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Capital One Arena, aided in part by a goal from blueliner Trevor van Riemsdyk in the first period.

van Riemsdyk notched his fourth goal of the 2022-23 regular season at the 14:48 mark of the opening frame, on assists from Anthony Mantha and Sonny Milano.

The goal is van Riemsdyk’s third in his past four games, and he now sits three points away from 100 in his NHL career, which has also included stops in Chicago and Carolina.

van Riemsdyk now has four goals and eight points in 32 Games Played; his previous career-high in scoring is five (Goals), 16 (Assists, last season with Washington), and 17 (Points, also last season). The 31-year-old blueliner is in the second of a two-year contract signed in March 2021; he is in his third season overall with the Capitals.

By Michael Fleetwood

