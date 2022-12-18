van Riemsdyk A-Rollin’: Trevor van Riemsdyk Continues Offensive Hot Streak With Goal Against Maple Leafs

John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

The Washington Capitals’ defensemen put on a show against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Capital One Arena, aided in part by a goal from blueliner Trevor van Riemsdyk in the first period.

van Riemsdyk notched his fourth goal of the 2022-23 regular season at the 14:48 mark of the opening frame, on assists from Anthony Mantha and Sonny Milano.

Trevor van Riemsdyk surprises Samsonov with a Tricky wrister, Capitals respond quickly!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/lj9G3MFWV9 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 18, 2022

The goal is van Riemsdyk’s third in his past four games, and he now sits three points away from 100 in his NHL career, which has also included stops in Chicago and Carolina.

van Riemsdyk is now three points shy of 100 career points (21g, 76a). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 18, 2022

van Riemsdyk now has four goals and eight points in 32 Games Played; his previous career-high in scoring is five (Goals), 16 (Assists, last season with Washington), and 17 (Points, also last season). The 31-year-old blueliner is in the second of a two-year contract signed in March 2021; he is in his third season overall with the Capitals.

Commented to Trevor van Riemsdyk this morning that his brother James scored like 5 minutes after him on Tuesday night. He joked his brother doesn’t let him get the spotlight to himself Trevor returned the favor tonight, scoring about 5 minutes after James did vs. Rangers. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) December 18, 2022

By Michael Fleetwood