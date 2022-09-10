Van Oirschot Goal Sends Duke Past App State in Overtime

Next Game: William & Mary 9/11/2022 | 1 PM ACCNX Sept. 11 (Sun) / 1 PM William & Mary

DURHAM – Duke junior midfielder Charlotte van Oirschot scored 2:49 into overtime to send the 16th-ranked Blue Devils field hockey team past Appalachian State, 2-1, in their home debut Friday evening on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. Senior Captain Hannah Miller provided the game-winning assist.

The Blue Devils improve to 3-2 overall, while App State falls to 3-2. All three of Duke’s victories this season have come in overtime with the other two going to a penalty stroke Shootout and double overtime, respectively.

How It Happened

After a key defensive effort by the Blue Devils returned possession to Duke, Van Oirschot fought through a couple of tackles just over midfield and found a streaking Miller on the right side. The veteran forward went into the circle for a one-on-one with the App State goaltender Addie Clark. Miller, after trying to beat Clark and realizing she had no angle to shoot, patiently waited for the support of Van Oirschot who made a run into the circle and knocked in Miller’s pass to a wide-open cage.

Miller tallied the game’s first goal, finding the back of the cage off a pass from the sophomore Josephine Palde from just outside the Circle with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. Van Oirschot got the play started on a nice pass to Palde from a restart.

Palde also turned in an outstanding effort on the other end of the field, tracking back to stop a Mountaineer counterattack in overtime.

Appalachian State equalized in the third quarter on a direct hit from the penalty corner. Anna Smarrelli took the stop from Carli Ciocco and fired her shot past the Duke goalie Piper Hampsch .

Duke controlled possession for much of the game and outshot App State 18-4 and won the penalty corner battle 7-1. Clark finished her night with 13 saves in the cage.

Hampsch made one save in her 62 minutes of action.

Notes

Hannah Miller recorded a goal and an assist to push her career points total to 50, making her the 42nd Duke player to reach the mid-century mark in her career.

Duke improves to 54-57-7 in overtime and to 12-23-3 in extra time at home. This is the Blue Devils' third overtime game this season. The record is seven in 2011 and 2015.

The Blue Devils have six goals this year with five coming off the sticks of different players.

Quotes

Bustin’s thoughts on the game

“We’re thrilled to get the win, the first one on the blue turf. It was after an emotional day with a lot of energy and what could be distractions. I thought the team kept their focus and credit to Appalachian State – they played a great game today. They stayed consistent throughout the entire game and really gave us some great challenges. We had our opportunities. We had 18 shots, and we have to be able to find a way to finish and I think that’s been the story so far in 2022. But the good news is the attitude to get it right is there. I think the more we keep working on it and believing we can finish a game we’re going to turn it around to finishing in regulation.”

Bustin on the team’s balanced scoring in 2022

“I was looking at the stat sheet just to see how many players had shots. I love to see that we’re spreading it out. I love that they’re getting them on goal and we can mix it up with the rotation. Again , we just have to find that rhythm and that connection to finish it [App State] goalkeeper played outstanding Tonight so a lot of credit to her. It just makes us better when we have the competition like we do.”

