Van Meter girls basketball gears up for new season, volleyball earns honors

The Van Meter girls basketball team recently kicked off its season.

Head Coach Jay Olson said practice has been good overall, adding the group is very coachable and it’s been fun seeing new faces step up and take over roles as well.

“It’s kind of a little novelty to the practice, which is always fun,” Olson said.

The Bulldogs return a number of upperclassmen, with three Seniors coming back, which Olson said helps as they do a good job leading.

He added that the girls put time in over the summer, and he said they bring consistency at practice, showing up each day and setting a good example.

Van Meter made it to the regional quarterfinals last season, and Olson said the goal this season is to make a deep run.

