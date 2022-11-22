Van Meter girls basketball gears up for new season, volleyball earns honors

The Van Meter girls basketball team recently kicked off its season.

Head Coach Jay Olson said practice has been good overall, adding the group is very coachable and it’s been fun seeing new faces step up and take over roles as well.

“It’s kind of a little novelty to the practice, which is always fun,” Olson said.

The Bulldogs return a number of upperclassmen, with three Seniors coming back, which Olson said helps as they do a good job leading.

He added that the girls put time in over the summer, and he said they bring consistency at practice, showing up each day and setting a good example.

Van Meter made it to the regional quarterfinals last season, and Olson said the goal this season is to make a deep run.

“Just trying to make as deep a run as possible and be playing our best basketball in February,” Olson said. “We understand that there’s some growing that’s going to have to take place, which again will be good.”

He added that doing the small things correctly is something the Bulldogs will really focus on this year to grow.

The Bulldogs will face a bit of a different schedule this season with some new teams, although Olson said it is just as challenging, and their season will begin with a tough ADM team.

Olson said the Tigers way out-physicaled the Bulldogs last year, and it will be something Van Meter will have to prepare for this year.

“So something that we’re going to have to prepare our bodies for and prepare how we want to play is to be able to play hard and competitive against those Tougher schools,” Olson said.

Van Meter begins its season against ADM at 7:15 pm Nov. 22 at Van Meter High School.

Volleyball earns honors

Members of the Van Meter volleyball team earned All-Conference honors following the conclusion of the volleyball season.

Senior Abby Matt and sophomore Haedyn Rebelsky both earned First Team All-Conference while senior Malia Kelly and sophomores Makenzie Dubbin and Teya Speltz earned Second Team.

Seniors Emma Gilliland and Shaelee Murphy also each earned Honorable Mention All-Conference.