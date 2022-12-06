Van Meter boys basketball slams opener, wrestling’s Boese shines

The Bulldogs got their motors revved up in the first week coming back from Thanksgiving. (Note: Events covered Nov. 28-Dec. 4)

Boys Basketball (1-0)

The Bulldogs stepped on the floor for their first game of the year winning 71-34 over Interstate 35 (1-1) looking every bit the contender they were at the end of last season.

Turning to some physical styles of play in the absence of their most experienced scorers from previous seasons, the defense made its mark from the jump as the Roadrunners didn’t score until the second quarter. Through the first eight minutes, Van Meter held a 16-0 lead.

That stalwart performance was powered by the Michael Brothers — Michael Banks and Michael Steinfeldt — who smothered the ball all over the floor.

