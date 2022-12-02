Van Meter boys basketball preview: Accepting the challenge

After running through the conference unscathed, the Bulldogs were just one shot away from winning the state championship last season. Now the team returns with new faces almost everywhere on the floor looking to keep up the momentum.

Don’t Call it a Rebuild

The nearly Flawless path the Bulldogs were on last season was paved by a trio of Seniors between Casey Trudo, Chris Schrek and Clark Fiala, all of which scored over 10 points per game and could control games on their own. Now with all three graduated, the Bulldogs knew they’d have plenty of work to fill their shoes. But one more wrinkle was thrown in this season as fourth-leading scorer Skyler Yazzie transferred to Waukee this year.

That leaves two senior starters to take the mantle between Carter Durflinger and Aydn Nette.

