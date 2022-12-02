Van Meter boys basketball preview: Accepting the challenge

After running through the conference unscathed, the Bulldogs were just one shot away from winning the state championship last season. Now the team returns with new faces almost everywhere on the floor looking to keep up the momentum.

Don’t Call it a Rebuild

The nearly Flawless path the Bulldogs were on last season was paved by a trio of Seniors between Casey Trudo, Chris Schrek and Clark Fiala, all of which scored over 10 points per game and could control games on their own. Now with all three graduated, the Bulldogs knew they’d have plenty of work to fill their shoes. But one more wrinkle was thrown in this season as fourth-leading scorer Skyler Yazzie transferred to Waukee this year.

That leaves two senior starters to take the mantle between Carter Durflinger and Aydn Nette.

Netten was the team’s fifth-leading scorer last season at 8.1 points per game while Durflinger contributed an average of 5.9 points and 2.1 assists. Both averaged three rebounds per contest as well. Fellow senior Ben Gilliland is the only other returning player that saw minutes in at least 15 games last season.

The rest of the roster will be comprised of role players from previous seasons.

Let’s Get Physical

When looking at his roster, head coach Jed Alexander said this team is going to look like it should be on a football field. And with players like Durflinger and Netten, Michael Banks (the Bulldogs leading tackler), Michael Steinfeldt and Cael Trudo, who all played key roles in this year’s Championship season, it should be no surprise the Bulldogs will give some hard-nosed action.

“I’m excited to see what we’re able to put together. I think I’ve got 10-12 guys that I can try and figure out how they might be able to mix and just see how it plays out,” Alexander said.

No Pressure

While the players’ returning experience on the court may be marginal, they’re no strangers to the pressure of success.

“We’ve got a bunch of competitors,” Alexander said. “A lot of these guys have won in other sports, and we’ve had previous success in basketball as well. Everything just kind of feeds off itself, that winning culture that we have.”

And to help that winning culture, Alexander has set up a strong non-conference schedule to help get the team ready for tournament time in a way that the WCAC may not be able to do on a nightly basis.

That includes a murderers’ row of bigger schools like Aplington-Parkersburg, Winterset, Pella Christian and the late addition of Newton which will be the regular season finale. And up until November, Waukee was on the schedule until the Warriors made plans for an out-of-state tournament.

In addition to the excitement of those non-conference teams, there will be some premier conference games the Bulldogs have their eyes on with up-and-comers like Des Moines Christian and Madrid.

“They’re going to enjoy taking on teams that think they have a shot at winning the conference this year,” Alexander added. “They’re going to be hungry.”