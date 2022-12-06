Van Gorp wins conference men’s basketball Honor

PELLA— Central College’s Joshua Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) is the American Rivers Male Athlete of the Week.

Van Gorp, a 6-foot, 10-inch center, averaged 23.5 points in a pair of conference men’s basketball victories last week, including a 68-58 upset win over the preseason title favorite University of Dubuque at Pella Saturday. Central (6-3 overall, 2-0 conference) also scored a 73-67 decision at Nebraska Wesleyan University Wednesday.

At Nebraska Wesleyan, Van Gorp had 24 points and six rebounds along with three blocked shots. They hit 12 of 15 shots from the field. Against Dubuque, Van Gorp posted his fourth career statistical double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds, along with a block. He was 10-of-16 from the floor and shot 70.9% for the week.

Van Gorp is shooting 68.3% from the field for the season, ranking 10th in the NCAA Division III. Last year’s team Muyskens MVP Award recipient, he is averaging 16.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the year with 15 blocks.

Central’s win over Dubuque was its first against the Spartans since 2018. The Dutch continue conference play Saturday with a women’s-men’s doubleheader at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. The men’s contest starts at 4 pm