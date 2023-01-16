Van Gogh painting with mysterious past is immune from seizure, DIA claims

Detroit — The Detroit Institute of Arts cannot be forced to relinquish control of a multimillion-dollar painting by Vincent van Gogh at the center of a federal lawsuit because the artwork is protected by a federal law granting Immunity to foreign artwork on display in the United States, the museum’s lawyers said Monday.

The painting, “Liseuse De Romans,” was granted Immunity last summer by the US State Department under a nearly 60-year-old law that governs art and other foreign items of cultural significance imported to the US, the Lawyers wrote.

The argument is the latest development in the case of the Van Gogh painting, which a Brazilian art Collector claims went missing from his collection for six years until being found recently hanging on a wall in the Detroit museum as part of the ongoing “Van Gogh in America” ​​exhibition.

The filing adds fresh international intrigue to a case that drew worldwide attention — and a security guard — to the museum last week after Collector Gustavo Soter Sued the DIA in federal court to Recover “Liseuse De Romans”— also known as “The Novel Reader” or “The Reading Lady.” The painting is worth more than $5 million.

The lawsuit by Soter’s art brokerage company, Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC, describes an international hunt for a rare oil painting by the Dutch Post-Impressionist master and a frantic attempt to reclaim the artwork before the exhibition leaves town Sunday.

