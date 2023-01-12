Van Gogh painting at Detroit Institute of Arts was stolen: Lawsuit

DETROIT – As the Detroit Institute of Arts’ “Van Gogh in America” exhibition approaches its closing date of Jan. 22, a lawsuit Filed Tuesday alleges that a Stolen painting is on display in the museum as part of the show.

The lawsuit Filed in Detroit federal court claims Brazilian art Collector Gustavo Soter purchased “Une Liseuse De Romans” – also known as “The Novel Reader” – for $3.7 million in 2017, and Soter estimates that its value now exceeds $5 million.

Soter, identified in the lawsuit as the Sole member of Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC, purchased the painting in 2017 and immediately transferred possession – but not the title – to a third party, the lawsuit reads.

“This party absconded with the painting, and (Soter) has been unaware of its whereabouts for years,” the filing continues, alleging Soter retains the painting’s title. “Recently, however, (Soter) learned that the painting was in the possession of the DIA, apparently on loan from a private collection.”

Following the suit being filed, a federal judge ordered the painting in the exhibition not to be moved, pending a court hearing.

US District Judge George Caram Steeh on Wednesday set a Jan. 19 hearing for oral arguments in the case, and until then: “The Detroit Institute of Arts is hereby ordered to refrain from damaging, destroying, concealing, disposing, moving, or using as to substantially impair its value, the item.'”

