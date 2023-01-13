Van Gogh exhibit in Detroit nearly sold out as end approaches

The most talked-about painting in America this week now has its own security guard standing beside it as it hangs on a wall at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA).

Vincent Van Gogh’s “Une Liseuse de Romans,” also known as “The Novel Reader,” made headlines around the world this week when a lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Detroit federal court alleging that the painting was stolen from its rightful owner before Landing at the DIA for its “Van Gogh in America” show.

Brazilian art collector Gustavo Soter claims to have purchased the piece in 2017 for $3.7 million, and estimates its value at over $5 million now. In the lawsuit, Soter claims a “third party” absconded with the piece, leaving Soter in search of it for more than five years while he held the title.

On Wednesday, US District Judge Caram Steeh set a Jan. 19 hearing for oral arguments in the case, and until then: “The Detroit Institute of Arts is hereby ordered to refrain from damaging, destroying, concealing, disposing, moving, or using as to substantially impair its value, the item described as follows: the 1888 painting created by Vincent van Gogh entitled ‘Liseuse De Romans’ a/k/a ‘The Novel Reader’ a/k/a ‘The Reading Lady.'”

The DIA’s “Van Gogh in America” exhibition has proven a huge success since opening on Oct. 2, clocking more than 170,000 visitors to date. By Friday evening, remaining Slots through the Jan. 22 closing dates were almost completely sold out.

Museum officials said Friday they expect another 10,000 visitors over the weekend.

While DIA leadership previously contemplated seeking an extension for the exhibition, the decision was made prior to the filing of the lawsuit to stick with the original closing date due to high pressure and demand on staff.

Alleged “Novel Reader” owner Soter seeks to have the painting returned to him instead of the private collector in São Paulo, Brazil who lent the piece to the museum. The suit does not point blame at the DIA — which went through standard best practice procedures to obtain and display the painting — but the Anonymous “owner” who lent the painting.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 am Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Theodore Levin US Courthouse in downtown Detroit.

“Van Gogh in America” ​​opened Oct. 2 as a historic gathering of 74 works by the Dutch Post-Impressionist painter, with the endorsement of the artist’s descendants and the official Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

The pieces are borrowed from more sources around the world; the exhibition is a DIA exclusive and will not travel anywhere else when it closes in Detroit.

