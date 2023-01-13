Van Gogh exhibit in Detroit nearly sold out as end approaches

The most talked-about painting in America this week now has its own security guard standing beside it as it hangs on a wall at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA).

Vincent Van Gogh’s “Une Liseuse de Romans,” also known as “The Novel Reader,” made headlines around the world this week when a lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Detroit federal court alleging that the painting was stolen from its rightful owner before Landing at the DIA for its “Van Gogh in America” show.

Brazilian art collector Gustavo Soter claims to have purchased the piece in 2017 for $3.7 million, and estimates its value at over $5 million now. In the lawsuit, Soter claims a “third party” absconded with the piece, leaving Soter in search of it for more than five years while he held the title.

