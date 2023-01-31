Valtno Golf Brings Quality and Creativity to Headcovers

Thanks to the efforts of Gary Player, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and countless others, fitness and golf have become synonymous. Whether you’re looking to gain speed, get into a new swing position, or just minimize the chance of injury, Golfers need to stay active, limber, and loose to make sure they can maximize performance.

GOLFFOREVER has partnered with 2023 US Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson to make sure he’s physically ready to play his golf leading up to the event later this year.

Johnson—the 2007 Masters, 2015 Open Championship Winner and 12-time Champion on the PGA Tour—was an early adopter of GOLFFOREVER’s first-of-its-kind training system that integrates an intuitive app with key equipment to deliver personalized exercise and recovery plans from PGA Tour Doctors and trainers.

He joins good friend and 1997 Open Championship Winner Justin Leonard, reigning Masters Champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, and four-time PGA Tour Winner Ryan Palmer as GOLFFOREVER ambassadors.

Like Scheffler, Palmer and other top pros like Jordan Spieth, Johnson is a client of GOLFFOREVER’s Director of Strategic Initiatives, Dr. Troy Van Biezen. Van Biezen, a Golf Digest Top 50 Golf Fitness Trainer, is a performance Coach with more than 20 years’ experience on the PGA Tour and the owner of ChiroSport Specialists of Dallas, where he works with top Athletes across multiple professional sports. Johnson will represent the brand by appearing in video content and advertisements using GOLFFOREVER in a similar capacity to how he uses it in his own daily routines.

Johnson says:

“I’ve been a fan of GOLFFOREVER since the start because of the tremendous impact it can make on all golfers, whether you’re a tour player or the weekend golfer trying to gain a few yards and stay out of pain. GOLFFOREVER is an important part of my preparation for the PGA Tour, and I’ve personally seen the life-changing effects it can have on others. I’m truly excited to align with this great company and the world-class team of people behind it.”

The 46-year-old Johnson’s hard work to optimize his strength and mobility throughout his career speaks to any golfer who wants to improve how their body moves in their swing, and avoid pain and injury for years to come. His partnership with GOLFFOREVER also speaks to the brand’s growing credibility among the world’s best, in addition to thousands of Everyday Golfers who use the GOLFFOREVER app and products like the GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer.

GOLFFOREVER Vice President of Communications and Strategic Partnerships, Jon Levy said:

“I’ve known Zach for over 25 years, and have the utmost respect for the Integrity and Authenticity he brings to his life on the golf course and off. He’s the Ultimate representative of our brand because he believes in our mission and uses our products, but more importantly because he’s a role model who’s committed to the betterment of golfers, growing the game and giving back with initiatives like his Zach Johnson Foundation. It’s an ideal partnership on many levels.”

Added GOLFFOREVER Founder and CEO, Dr. Jeremy James:

“To welcome one of the best players in the world and someone of such high character as Zach Johnson is a humbling testament to the strong community our team has built over the past three years. Every day, we’re helping more Golfers play the game without limits, and we’re thrilled to have Zach join our mission and help us grow in 2023 and beyond.”

Over the past several months, GOLFFOREVER has brought on reigning Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler and PGA Tour Player of the Year as an official brand ambassador, and made a significant impact on tour with more than 100 PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and LPGA Tour pros using its Training System. Taco Bell CEO and longtime golf industry Titan Mark King was welcomed to the GOLFFOREVER Advisory Board while the brand established partnerships with influential golf industry organizations such as Invited (formerly ClubCorp), Folds of Honor, and the Veteran Golfers Association, and opened retail distribution in Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, PGA Tour Superstore and green grass locations nationwide.

Cover Image Via Instagram