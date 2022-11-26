Valpo Creative Council’s new director is a longtime arts educator

Five years after its start, the Valparaiso Creative Council has named its first executive director in long-time arts educator Jessica Corral. Corral, who is one of the founding members of the council, has been tasked not only with putting a public face to the arts, but with making Valparaiso an artistic destination for the larger Interstate region.

“There are thousands and thousands of people who pass through Valpo in the summer on their way to Saugatuck and other arts communities and my question has always been, ‘Why not Valpo?'” said VCC board member Dave Lee. Lee, who owns the glassblowing studio Hot Shop Valpo, has been on the board and known Corral since its Inception in 2017.

The first five years for the council have been busy creating bylaws and organizing as a not-for-profit, as well as lots of programming. In 2016 Corral, a Valparaiso resident, was invited by Mayor Jon Costas to present Valparaiso’s pitch for America’s Best City.

The 14-year teaching veteran has been the art teacher at Flint Lake Elementary School in Valparaiso for 12 years. In 2015 she started Spring Into the Arts, a festival of art works by the kindergarten through 12th grade students of Valparaiso Community Schools.

The works are displayed throughout downtown from April through May. “I work with an amazing group of ladies who are always saying yes to the ideas,” Corral said of her fellow educators.

Their latest initiative is a 10-by-20-foot mural sponsored by Urschel Laboratories and painted by nearly 4,000 Valparaiso school children. It now hangs in the Valparaiso City Council Chamber.

Valparaiso made it to the semifinals in the America’s Best City competition with its proposal to start an arts district along Indiana Avenue and was awarded $50,000. While the arts district is still in the works, that award money was used to form the VCC.

“The partnership with the city has been really central,” Corral said. Corral served on the VCC board the first year, and then became involved again in 2021.

When the VCC decided it had matured sufficiently to require an executive director “Jessica was in my crosshairs first order of business,” Lee said. “She has the leadership ability. She has the ability to raise funds. She has the ability to bring together people from disparate backgrounds,” he added.

For now the executive director position is part-time and Corral continues her role as art teacher at Flint Lake. In time the VCC hopes to make the executive director a full-time position.

Prior to her teaching career, Corral operated a boutique graphic design firm while raising her two children. She has a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in studio production and graphic design.

When the recession hit she went on to earn a Master’s degree in education. “That gave me a little bit of a scope of diversity,” she said of her studio days, combined with teaching art. “That also positioned me to be more project-based.”

Corral’s personal art tends towards the mediums of acrylic, watercolor, and sculpture. She’s had shows at Blackbird Cafe and Roots in 2019 and 2021, respectively. “Kind of my spirit animal would be the bird,” she said, explaining that her 2019 show focused on birds.

Art has been a lifelong passion for Corral who used to create art lessons in a tiny loft above her childhood bedroom before she could even ride a bike. Having a father who was a Builder produced a great curiosity for the role of spatial awareness in art.

“The Essence of who I am today is a result of learning many artistic approaches through curiosity and sometimes Sheer willpower. Both served the artist in me well,” she said.

This past June the VCC held ARTreach at the Valparaiso Art Festival. They sponsored a booth and gave out almost 300 art kits. Without a brick-and-mortar headquarters yet the VCC likes to focus on this type of outreach.

Another focus of the VCC is providing a Spotlight for area artists, and bridging their relationship with area businesses.

Under Corral’s leadership the VCC will now move into a planning phase to create a five-year plan it hopes to unveil this winter. Each member of the board has different artistic expertise that will be tapped to help expand into other artistic genres including: music, theater, dance, film, sculpture, photography, writing, culture, science, and technology.

The group also hopes to donate a large sculpture to serve as a centerpiece in the new skate park.

For more information on the council, go to https://valpocreates.org/.

Shelley Jones is a freelance reporter for the Post-Tribune.