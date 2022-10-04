Valley Top 5: Girls soccer concludes regular season | News, Sports, Jobs

Here’s a look at which high school teams have proven to be the best in Utah Valley in their respective sports so far in 2022:

FOOTBALL

1. Lehi (8-0)

Pioneers’ defense (six shutouts) will be stressed vs. Timpview.

2. Skyridge (7-1)

Smith Snowden’s house call on the kickoff return sparked a comeback.

3. Timpview (6-1)

T-Birds routed Orem 62-42 with a stunning Offensive display.

4. Springville (7-1)

Over 700 yards of offense in a 74-20 rout of Maple Mountain.

5. American Fork (6-2)

Cavemen have allowed only two TD’s in past two games.

—Darnell Dickson

GIRLS SOCCER

1. Lone Peak (16-0)

The Knights now look to stay unbeaten in the 6A playoffs.

2. American Fork (13-3)

The Cavemen hope they have learned key lessons heading into the state tournament.

3. Cedar Valley (14-2)

The only Aviator losses were to Stansbury, but tough games loom on the horizon.

4. Timpanogos (12-4)

The Timberwolves closed out the Region 8 title and now turn their attention to the 5A tournament.

5. Maple Mountain (12-4)

The Golden Eagles have proven to be a dangerous force in Class 5A.

– Jared Lloyd

VOLLEYBALL

1. Mountain View (16-2)

Bruins 9-0 vs. Utah schools this season.

2. Timpview (12-6)

T-Birds were tested at the Nike Tournament of Champions.

3. Maple Mountain (15-2)

Golden Eagles haven’t lost a set in Region 9 play (21-0).

4. Lone Peak (12-6)

MB Zoey Burgess has committed to Kansas.

5. Skyridge (13-2)

Falcons have won four matches in a row.

—Darnell Dickson

