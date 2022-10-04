Valley Top 5: Girls soccer concludes regular season | News, Sports, Jobs
Here’s a look at which high school teams have proven to be the best in Utah Valley in their respective sports so far in 2022:
FOOTBALL
1. Lehi (8-0)
Pioneers’ defense (six shutouts) will be stressed vs. Timpview.
2. Skyridge (7-1)
Smith Snowden’s house call on the kickoff return sparked a comeback.
3. Timpview (6-1)
T-Birds routed Orem 62-42 with a stunning Offensive display.
4. Springville (7-1)
Over 700 yards of offense in a 74-20 rout of Maple Mountain.
5. American Fork (6-2)
Cavemen have allowed only two TD’s in past two games.
—Darnell Dickson
GIRLS SOCCER
1. Lone Peak (16-0)
The Knights now look to stay unbeaten in the 6A playoffs.
2. American Fork (13-3)
The Cavemen hope they have learned key lessons heading into the state tournament.
3. Cedar Valley (14-2)
The only Aviator losses were to Stansbury, but tough games loom on the horizon.
4. Timpanogos (12-4)
The Timberwolves closed out the Region 8 title and now turn their attention to the 5A tournament.
5. Maple Mountain (12-4)
The Golden Eagles have proven to be a dangerous force in Class 5A.
– Jared Lloyd
VOLLEYBALL
1. Mountain View (16-2)
Bruins 9-0 vs. Utah schools this season.
2. Timpview (12-6)
T-Birds were tested at the Nike Tournament of Champions.
3. Maple Mountain (15-2)
Golden Eagles haven’t lost a set in Region 9 play (21-0).
4. Lone Peak (12-6)
MB Zoey Burgess has committed to Kansas.
5. Skyridge (13-2)
Falcons have won four matches in a row.
—Darnell Dickson