Valley Stream North’s goal: end playoff drought | Herald Community Newspapers

Taking into consideration Bussing issues and parity throughout the county, Nassau boys’ soccer has realigned its conferences in Class A with two groupings of 12 teams each and one with 11.

Valley Stream North, which suffered a crushing ending last season falling one point shy of reaching the Playoffs after squandering a two-goal lead in the finale, will compete in Conference A-Central along with neighboring Hewlett, Academy Charter, Calhoun, Clarke, Lawrence Long Beach, Lynbrook, Malverne/East Rockaway, Roosevelt, South Side, and Valley Stream South.

“It was a horrible ending last season and the guys who are back remember it well and don’t want anything like it to happen again,” Valley Stream North Coach Dave Aguado said. “I like the way the conferences are set up. Originally, we weren’t supposed to be in the Central but I made a strong case based on Geography and they switched Mineola and us.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs,” he added. “The last time we got in was 2015, so it’s something we’re really aiming for.”

The Spartans, who finished 4-5-3 last fall, return about half of their starting lineup led by Seniors Jordan Ponsar and Thomas Santo. Ponsar is a four-year varsity midfielder who brings an attacking mindset, and Santo is a third-year starter who could move to the defensive end or remain in the midfield.

“Jordan is a very technical and skilled soccer player,” Aguado said. “He’s a tremendous playmaker. He may not end up being our leading scorer, but he certainly could be. He’ll dictate a lot of what we do.”

Santo was hurt for a chunk of last season and Aguado said he was sorely missed. “He’s an extremely hard worker who would run through a wall for his teammates,” the Coach said. “He’s a defensive-minded player and a glue guy. He’s a great athlete and leader. When he got injured last season, it kind of derailed us.”

Junior Alexis Avila Bermeo Returns as a third-year starting sweeper and serves as a key weapon in the back. He’s also a defender for his club team. Sophomore Nicko Pagan has the ability to shut down the opposition from anywhere on the field, providing Aguado with the luxury of rotating him between the midfield and defensive zone.

Newcomers Joe Marrone, a senior, and Osama Elsayed, a freshman, will lend support in front of senior goalkeeper Jorge Tellez. Marrone plays a lot of hockey, Aguado said, and adds a physical element to the unit. Elsayed is 6-foot-1 and growing.

Tellez, who is juggling volleyball this fall as well as is 6-2 with tremendous instincts and All-County potential, Aguado said. “If the team has success, he’ll be one of the biggest reasons,” the Coach noted.

Sophomore Felipe Rios will be counted on to take pressure off Tellez and the defense by putting the ball in the back of the net. “He scored some goals as a freshman and should impact the game more,” Aguado said of Rios, who could be joined up top by senior J