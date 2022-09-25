Valley News – Out & About: Newport art exhibit Highlights Survivors of domestic and sexual violence

There’s something about images that can make expressing yourself feel a little more comfortable. Feelings can rarely be described in a few words. They’re often too messy and too complicated.

That too applies to talking about difficult experiences with others, especially people processing trauma.

A new art exhibit at Newport’s Library Arts Center “Turning Points: Art for Survivors” aims to provide a space for people to have those conversations and to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Turning Points Network of Sullivan County, a nonprofit organization that assists survivors, and the New Hampshire chapter of Women’s Caucus for Art are co-sponsoring the exhibit, which is on display through Oct. 13.

“We’re hoping that this grows awareness for this type of violence that clearly occurs right in our backyard, in many of our homes sadly, and in our community,” said Kate Luppold, executive director of the Library Arts Center. “We really try to consider ourselves a community art center and … (that) means supporting all aspects of community, not just those that are easy to digest.”

The exhibit includes more than 50 pieces created by artists from the Women’s Caucus and Turning Points who were asked for submissions that depict the impact of violence and the strength that comes from surviving it. Not all artists involved in the show have experienced sexual or domestic violence themselves; some pieces aim to sympathize with those who have.

“No one is too far removed from domestic or sexual violence, unfortunately,” Luppold said.

The exhibit also serves as a fundraiser for Turning Points. Art sales made through the exhibit will go towards the nonprofit organization, which serves 750 to 1,000 people each year, said Pascale Graham, Turning Point’s Assistant director. The display may help connect people with Turning Points in a way that traditional Outreach methods may not.

“To be able to give visual representation to what trauma and violence was experienced by some of the individuals was very profound,” she said. “It also speaks to the power of Nonprofits in our community of bringing issues to the forefront.”

Turning Points employee Hannah DuBois has three self-portraits on display in the exhibit.

“I called it the Invasive Series as a whole because they are collectively expressing the invasive nature of domestic and sexual violence,” DuBois said via email. “Invasive plants tend to have an unwanted, overbearing and harmful presence much like that of an abusive person in one’s life.”

DuBois, who works as an Advocate for the nonprofit, described herself as a private person who keeps to herself. Working at Turning Points has shown her how important it can be to reach out for help and that it’s OK to talk to people about difficult — and painful — experiences.

“For myself, personally, I am not so great at expressing my feelings with words, so I tend to use art and photography to accomplish just that,” DuBois said. “I hope that my photos inspire Survivors to share their experiences (when they are ready to) in any way that is comfortable for them. I hope that my photos help other Survivors feel less alone.”

Editor’s note: The Library Arts Center’s gallery is open from 11 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Friday and 10 am to 2 pm Saturday. For more information, visit libraryartscenter.org.

Liz Sauchelli can be reached at [email protected] or 603-727-3221.