Valley gals hit the golf links – Port Isabel-South Padre Press

By Rene Torres

King James of Scotland complained that golf was keeping his archers from their practice so he issued a ban on golf in 1457. The reverse happened in Brownsville in the 1930s as the who’s who of Brownsville were dashing to the golf course to take lessons.

It all happened during the Great Depression; while few were paying attention, all of a Sudden Valley gals were leaving their footprints on the local links. Social class had something to do with who could play.

In 1937, Brownsville girls were seen learning the game here and at the Municipal Course in Harlingen where Mike Cisneros demonstrated the art of golf to a healthy crowd of ladies on a weekly basis.

Regulars at the Brownsville course included Ralph Archers, Carl Hicks and Jack Jaques all of whom eventually graduated to play more than nine holes to join Lena Moore and JC Jordan.

In order to expand the interest of golf among local women, the Brownsville Women’s Golf Club was formed, with Carlos Watson as president.

The Club conducted Weekly tournaments inviting their Counterparts from Harlingen to participate. Two top Golfers who played in these Weekly events were: AE McClendon from Harlingen and JE Posey of Brownsville, runner-up at the Rio Grande Valley tournament and considered the local queen of golf.

The local club Hosted its biggest event on Dec. of 1937 with the best lady Golfers participating in a medal Handicap tournament, and other activities that included: playoffs, a putting contest and luncheon.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!

Related