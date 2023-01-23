Valley City Volleyball Announces 2023 Signing Class

VSN (admin) Published Monday, January 23, 2023 – 03:30 PM





Valley City State volleyball head Coach Brigitte Greywater has announced the signing class of 2023. Signees include transfer Mardi Scutchings and incoming freshmen Gracie Schumacher, Eden Carrier, Reagan Bogenreif and Sadie Stroeing.

Mardi Scutchings is a 6-foot middle blocker/right side from Kelvington, Saskatchewan, Canada. Scutchings graduated from Lake Region State College with a Liberal Arts Associate of Science degree and attended Columbia International University from August 2021-December 2022.

Scutchings was named NJCAA All Region XIII Team 2021, AAC Conference Champion 2021, NCCAA National Champion 2021, AAC Conference and Conference Tournament Champion 2022 and NCCAA South Region Team 2022.

Gracie Schumacher is a 5-foot-8 setter from Linton, ND Schumacher is a two-time All-District member and was named to the All-Tournament team in 2021 and 2022. She was named All-State in 2022 and reached 3,000 career assists as a senior.

Eden Carrier is a 5-foot-10 middle Blocker from Cavalier, ND She was named All-Region as a junior and senior for Cavalier High School.

Reagan Bogenreif is a 5-foot-7 outside hitter of West Fargo, ND Her high school team, the Sheyenne High School Mustangs, won the Eastern Dakota Conference and went on to become the 2022 Class A State Champions. Bogenreif was named First Team All-State in 2022. She was also named All-State Tournament Team and All-EDC as a junior and senior.

Sadie Stroeing is a 5-foot-11 middle Blocker from Detroit Lakes, Minn. Stroeing is a three-time All-Conference selection and was named Academic All-State in 2022.

Learn more about the class of 2023 below.

Mardi Scutchings

Why VCSU?

I chose VCSU because it is closer to home and it is a smaller community which is really nice to be a part of. I played for Brigitte my freshman year at Lake Region State College, and I really enjoy the way she coaches. She puts a lot of time and dedication to the program, and I am excited to play for her again.

Personal:

Jodie and Graham Scutchings are my parents, and my brother is Luke. He attends Lethbridge College in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada and he is in the Criminal Justice program. I am in the Exercise Science and Rehabilitative Studies program here at VCSU.

Goals:

My goals are to bring energy to this team, play the best volleyball I can with maximum effort and positivity.

Gracie Schumacher

Why VCSU: I chose Valley City because it truly feels like the best place for me. The team, coaching staff, and community seem like the perfect place for me to start my next chapter.

Personal: My parents are Steven and Billie Schumacher, and my siblings are Lucas and Brooklyn. I plan to major in Human Services with a Gerontology concentration.

Goals: My goals for the team would be to make it to nationals and continue to grow and get better every year. I would like to continue to learn, work hard, and become the best player I can be.

Eden Carrier

Why VCSU? VCSU was by far the best choice I could have made. The coaching staff, the team, and the campus made my choice to become a Viking so easy.

Personal: I am the daughter of Shawn and Denelle Carrier. I have two older sisters (Ashden and Whitley), an older brother (Andre) and one younger brother (Boone). My older brother Andre played football for North Dakota State University. I plan on Pursuing a degree in Health Sciences at VCSU.

Goals: Overall, my goal is to go far and win a Championship title with my team. A goal I have for myself is to become a better volleyball player by pushing myself to improve physically and mentally in the skills I have.

Reagan Bogenreif

Why VCSU?

I was looking for a college that wasn’t too far away from home but also that I would feel comfortable at. Valley City was the only school that felt like the best fit for me. The coaching staff and all the players were super inviting and made me feel at home right away. Also, when going to some of the games, I loved the way they played and how everyone supported and got super excited for each other.

Personal:

I’m the second daughter of Jon and Nikki Bogenreif. I have three sisters Carlie(21), Addison(15), and Brooklyn(12). My family is very big into sports and I’m grateful to spend a lot of time out of the house and traveling everywhere such as Chicago, Florida and Las Vegas. My educational plan for next year is to begin my health science degree for my BSN and start the Nursing program as well.

Goals for myself/team:

My goal for Valley City is to better myself and the players around me. To be coachable and be willing to make changes that are out of my comfort zone. For the team, is to be one of the top teams in our conference and of course, be the best volleyball player I can be.

Sadie Stroeing

Why VCSU?

After visiting VCSU, I knew it was the right place for me. The volleyball coaching staff and team, administration, and campus all gave me a sense of home. I feel that I can accomplish all that I hope to at VCSU.

Personal:

My parents are Jeremy and Donna Stroeing. I have two older sisters, Sierra and Sydnee, and two younger brothers, Sawyer and Sutton. I have a 4.024 GPA and I earned Academic All-State in volleyball and track. I plan to major in elementary education.

Goals:

I want to become the best volleyball player I can be by sharpening my blocking and offensive skills. I hope to build lasting friendships with the team, and I would love for us to win the NAIA Championship Title.

