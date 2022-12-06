Valley Center school district investigates use of offensive comments at basketball game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Update Tuesday: The Valley Center School District is investigating an incident involving inappropriate that was reportedly used during a boys’ basketball game over the weekend between Valley Center High School and Topeka High School.

The district issued the following statement Tuesday morning Addressing the incident and providing steps on how it plans to move forward:

During a hard-fought boys’ basketball game between Valley Center High School and Topeka High School on Saturday, December 3, fans from both sides became very loud and involved. Valley Center High School principals, Mrs. Melissa Seacat and Mr. Chris Asmussen, did their best to handle reported situations, particularly those involving some students in the Valley Center student section. Near the end of the game, a Topeka player was fouled, and when he went to shoot his free throws, an inappropriate chant of “He’s a Pu**y” erupted from the VCHS student section. Administration immediately began removing students involved and shifted to a proactive mode to prevent any further negative interactions as the game ended; an off-duty police officer also assisted in getting everyone to leave the game immediately after it was over.

As part of a class at VCHS, a student who was assigned an infant simulator for a Human Growth and Development class brought the “baby” with her to the game. The assignment requires feeding, diapering, rocking, and generally caring for the “baby” all within proximity of the student “parent” over the course of a few days. The student’s grade is based on the child’s care as recorded by an internal electronic device. Based on a review of videos, the baby was passed around between students during the game. While the “baby” was not brought intentionally as a prop to taunt or threaten Topeka High School, without context, seeing the “baby” and images of the “baby” caused hurt and concern to many, and for that we are very sorry.

We know that our students acted inappropriately and were not representative of our school district. As a result of Saturday’s game:

Valley Center High School administration spent this past weekend, most of Monday, and are continuing to investigate what transpired. They have reviewed the video and have had countless interviews with those in attendance. VCHS and Topeka High School Administration are working collaboratively to investigate claims of racist remarks being made. As of this morning (12/6), administration from both schools have not found any evidence that such remarks were made during or following the basketball game. Valley Center Public School Superintendent, Dr. Cory Gibson contacted Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of the Topeka School District Yesterday morning to offer an apology, and they have remained in correspondence since then. As a district, we sent a letter to all VCHS families and students explaining there would be follow-up consequences for those students involved, and that we, as a community, should learn and grow from this experience. As a district, Valley Center Public Schools sent a letter of Apology to Topeka USD 501 and the Topeka High School community. VCHS administration and student leaders are meeting to discuss how we can best move forward and demonstrate to all guests that we are a district that is inclusive and respectful. Valley Center High School Principal Lolling and Dr. Cory Gibson have visited with many patrons from Topeka and Valley Center in the last two days. We have apologized and committed that we are better than what was exhibited on Saturday evening. Additional support will be added at future games to help with supervision. As requested by the local chapter of the NAACP, we are meeting this morning to talk about what happened and how to best move forward.

Regardless of how the situation transpired on Saturday, the fact exists that people were hurt and are continuing to be hurt by what they experienced at our school. We are sorry. As a learning institution, we will take this event and learn from it.

