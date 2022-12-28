Valladolid vs Real Madrid: Predictions, tips & betting odds

With the hosts boasting a strong home record this term, they should be able to provide competitive opposition for the Spanish Champions

Real Madrid resume their La Liga campaign on Friday evening when they travel to the Estadio Jose Zorrilla to take on Valladolid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are second behind leaders Barcelona after a disappointing run of form before the World Cup break which saw them take four points from the last nine available.

Valladolid vs Real Madrid latest odds

The hosts are clear Outsiders with bet365 offering them at 6/1 (7.00) yet they have been strong in front of their fans this season winning each of their last three home matches.

Madrid Meanwhile are priced at 9/20 (1.45) to win their seventh away game of the campaign with the draw offered at 10/3 (4.33).

Valladolid vs Real Madrid first goal scorer odds

Karim Benzema missed the World Cup with an injury but has been back in full training for some weeks and should be fit to start on Friday evening.

The Frenchman is the shortest priced player to open the scoring at 13/5 (3.60)while Vinicius Junior is offered at 4/1 (5.00) although it remains to be seen if the Brazilian will be available having only returned from holiday on Boxing Day.

Vinicius has six league goals this season, the same number as Fede Valverde with the Uruguayan priced at 11/1 (12.00)behind Valladolid’s Israeli international striker Shon Weissman at 17/2 (9.50).

Valladolid vs Real Madrid preview

This is a Tricky game for the reigning Spanish champions, returning from the World Cup break with a few players likely to be missing.

The starting Eleven will still be competitive, but the majority of the team will have been away in Qatar at some point, while Valladolid only had two players featuring in the tournament and have been working together for several weeks to prepare Friday’s game.

Los Blancos have conceded in 12 of their 14 league games this season and against a team with a good home record they could struggle to record a shut out once again.

Valladolid vs Real Madrid tips and predictions

Both teams to score is priced at 3/4 (1.75) while there could be some interest in Backing Valladolid to win with a +1.25 Handicap at 17/20 (1.85). This bet pays out in full if the hosts win or draw while providing a half win if they lose by one goal.

You can watch La Liga live on the go with your iPhone, iPad or Android device through your bet365 account. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365