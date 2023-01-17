Validation of a motion model for soccer players’ Sprint by means of tracking data

Data The datasets used in this study were from 54 soccer games in the top division of the Japan Professional Football League (J1 League). Each game was played by 18 teams in 2016. The primary data of our dataset is Absolute positional coordinates (x, y) of all players every 0.04 s, collected by using the TRACAB system28. The x and y coordinates are considered to contain an error of (pm 1) m by assessing the accuracy of the TRACAB system. These datasets were provided by DataStadium Inc., Japan, which was authorized to collect and sell these data under a contract with the J League29. This contract also ensures that the use of relevant datasets does not infringe on the rights of players and clubs belonging to the J League. Although the datasets were proprietary, we received explicit permission from DataStadium Inc. for use in this study. This study’s Data analyzes and visualizations were performed using Python packages on an iMac Pro system with a 3-GHz 10-Core Intel Xeon W processor and 128 GB of memory. Preliminary analysis We summarize the basic properties of soccer players’ motions. The player’s velocity (vec {v} (1)

where the exponent (beta) reflects the trajectory of the player; in particular (beta =1) and 2 correspond to the simple random walk and linear motion of the player, respectively. In real data analysis, we calculated MSD for a player as the long-time average defined as follows:

$$begin{aligned} langle |Delta vec {x}|^2rangle _{tau } = frac{1}{T – tau } sum _{t=0}^{T – tau } |vec {x}(t+tau ) – vec {x} (2)

where T is the length of a single time series from a restart to a time-out in a game. In Fig. 2, we present the (tau) dependence of MSD obtained from the entire time series in a game; each line in Fig. 2 is obtained by averaging MSD over all players except for the goalkeeper. It is found that each line exhibits (beta =2) in (tau lesssim 10) s and (beta =1) in (tau gtrsim 10) s. This result indicates that each player moves in a straight line for up to 10 s and then changes direction randomly. Thus, the physics-based deterministic motion model is considered valid for a range of up to 10 s.

Figure 2 (tau) dependence of the mean squared displacement of soccer players. The graph is shown in double logarithmic scale.

Fujimura–Sugihara model

We summarize the motion model proposed by Fujimura and Sugihara21. For the position (vec {x}

(3)