Valenzuela breaks loose in VC football win

Jesse Valenzuela ran for a 75-yard touchdown run and set up another score with a 68-yard punt return as the Ventura College football team built a 24-point lead on its way to a 42-37 win over Saddleback College on Saturday night at the VC Sportsplex.

The electric sophomore from Camarillo High piled up 269 yards of all-purpose yardage on 18 touches, including 120 yards rushing on nine carries, 79 yards on five punt returns and 66 yards on two kickoff returns.

Ezekiel Savage II threw three touchdowns and Nate Frederick (Agoura High) threw another as the Pirates, ranked No. 6 in Southern California, improved to 5-1 in nonconference play.

Valenzuela’s 75-yard run pulled VC even 15-15 with 1:32 left in the first half and kicked off a 14-minute span in which the Pirates scored 35 of 38 points to build a 42-18 lead.

Savage threw a 58-yard TD pass to Chris Reaves, a 33-yard TD pass to Kevin Tate and, after Valenzuela’s punt return, a 16-yard TD pass to Tim Grear.

Quarterback Ezekiel Savage II rolls out of the pocket during Ventura College's 42-37 win over Saddleback College on Saturday night at the VC Sportsplex.

Quentin Harris returned an interception 31 yards for a defensive score. Safety CJ Hodgdon had a game-high 14 tackles for VC.

Saddleback scored three times in the final 7:17 to pull within five points with 15 seconds to play, but the Pirates recovered the final onside kick to end the game.

CLU Dominates SCIAC opener

The Cal Lutheran University football held host Whitter College to just 62 yards of total offense as it opened SCIAC play with a 45-0 win Saturday night

