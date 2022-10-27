Valencia vs Barcelona: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Barcelona head to the Estadio Mestalla on Saturday night to face Valencia in La Liga, as Xavi Hernandez’s men aim to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment in midweek.

The Catalans had their exit from the tournament confirmed on Wednesday before losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich and they will have to pick themselves back up quickly ahead of a challenging domestic Clash this weekend.

Valencia vs Barcelona latest odds

Los Che’s five-match unbeaten run came to an end last Saturday with a 2-1 home defeat by Mallorca and Genaro Gattuso’s men are priced at 4/1 (5.00) with bet365 to claim their fourth home win of the season.

Barca for their part are available at 4/7 (1.57)with Real Madrid being the only side that have defeated the Catalans away from the Camp Nou in La Liga in the last 12 months.

The draw is priced at 10/3 (4.33).

Valencia vs Barcelona first goal scorer odds

Robert Lewandowski failed to score in midweek against his former side but is the clear favorite to break the deadlock in Valencia with the Polish forward offered at 11/4 (3.75).

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring in last weekend’s league game against Athletic Club and the Frenchman is available at 15/2 (8.50) with Ferran Torres and Raphinha also offered at the same price.

For the hosts Edinson Cavani has been in strong scoring form and is available at 17/2 (9.50).

Valencia vs Barcelona preview

Barca have only conceded in two of the 11 La Liga matches they have played so far this season, but there is every reason to think that Saturday’s Clash will see their defense breached once more.

Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto all remain sidelined for the Catalans and after the emotional Blow of their European exit it will be difficult for the side to come out of the blocks quickly at Mestalla.

Valencia for their part have been strong in the opening halves of matches before falling away later on, and Backing the hosts to make a strong start in front of a packed, noisy crowd should appeal.

Valencia vs Barcelona tips and predictions

Los Che can be backed at 6/4 (2.50) to score a goal in the first half, which looks like an appealing option.

Gattuso’s men have been in impressive scoring form, netting in eight consecutive matches, with five of those games seeing goals in the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts have spent the entire week preparing for this Clash and are likely to come Flying out of the blocks.

