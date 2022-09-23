Vacaville volleyball sweeps Vanden – The Vacaville Reporter

The Vacaville High girls volleyball team had no problems with Vanden on Wednesday night as the Bulldogs swept the Vikings, winning 25-20, 25-14, and 25-12.

Vacaville is now 11-4 overall and 7-0 in league play.

Vacaville did not enter stats for the match on maxpreps.com.

Meanwhile, Vanden fell to 8-6 and 4-2 in league play with the loss.

The Vikings were led by Summerlyn Spencer, who had seven kills, four blocks, and 12 digs. Anaya Thrower had six kills and one block, Francesca King had 14 digs and four assists, while Maui Asuncion had eight digs of her own. Breanna Davis served 13-for-13 and had two aces, 15 digs, and 12 assists.

“Vanden fought hard tonight,” said head Coach Cindy Scolavino. “We started our first match hard and fast and took an early lead and hung onto it right up into the end when Vacaville came through to finish the set. We did struggle in sets two and three, allowing Vacaville to take the match away from us. We enjoy playing strong teams and look forward to our third meeting.”