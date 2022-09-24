Vacaville golf Picks up win over Fairfield – The Vacaville Reporter

The Vacaville High girls golf team won in a forfeit on Thursday against Fairfield, as the Bulldogs shot a 276.

Brooke Williams had the low score with a 45, while Raquel McGrath had a 53 to finish second. Rossy Fernald shot a 56, Grace Kramer shot a 59 and Maya Farris had a 63.

The match came a few days after Vacaville came in second place in the Monticello Empire League Tournament with an 18-hole score of 484.

Erica Villegas shot a low score of 0, while Williams shot a 93, McGrath had a 98, Fernald had 109 and Kramer shot a 114.

On Monday Vacaville lost to Rodriguez 201-258.

Villegas shot a low of 35, Williams had a 48 and McGrath shot a 56, one better than Fernald with a 57. Farris and Kramer each shot a 62.

College volleyball

Solano 3, Butte 0

The Solano College volleyball team defeated Butte in a sweep on Wednesday in the Los Medanos Classic, winning 25-23, 25-23 and 26-24.

“We were able to stay the course and be focused throughout the match,” Solano head Coach Darla Williams said. “We lost last week at the Delta Tournament to them, so it was nice to get this win today.”

Sammy Brown led the way with 17 kills adding 10 digs. Kelsey Wall put up 10 kills and served 17-17 with five aces, also chipped in 12 digs. Lili Ayala led the way at the net with three blocks, while Hannah Del Rio chipped in five kills and Crystal Carroll led the defense with 14 digs. Rachel Lin added six kills and Dani Rydjord ran the offense with 34 assists.