VA exceeds goal to place 38,000 Veterans in permanent housing

In February 2022, VA Secretary Denis McDonough issued a challenge to VA staff and partners: place at least 38,000 Veterans experiencing homelessness into permanent housing by Dec. 31, 2022.

The goal was ambitious, but McDonough was confident that VA staff, partners and the Veterans they served would rise to the occasion. They proved him right.

Fighting the good fight

When Secretary McDonough was confirmed to lead VA in 2021, he Promised to “fight like hell for our Veterans.” One of his first opponents: Veteran homelessness. That’s why, in 2021, Secretary McDonough set a goal to house 500 Veterans in Los Angeles, known then as the “epicenter of Veteran homelessness in America.” When VA exceeded that goal, they knew it was time to think bigger.

The secretary and I agreed that setting a goal to increase the number of national permanent housing placements by 5% from the previous year was ambitious. After all, Veteran homelessness declined by 47% between 2010 and 2016, but only by 6% between 2016 and 2020. We also agreed that if any team could achieve this challenge, it was the dedicated individuals at VA.

A national team effort

When the challenge was announced, VA medical centers immediately engaged in strategic planning efforts to prioritize which actions would be most impactful toward reaching the Secretary’s goal.

VA medical centers also committed to incorporating the feedback and guidance of the Veterans who have experienced homelessness to ensure all Veterans would have Equitable access to and successful placement in permanent housing.

Twice a month, VA homeless programs staff across the country meet virtually to share strategies, brainstorm new approaches, and solve problems together.

In addition to these strategic planning efforts, VA staff benefited from robust technical assistance from the Biden-Harris administration and Congress. With the passage of the American Rescue Plan, VA’s homeless programs received $481 million in additional funding to support Veterans.

This included funding to expand the Shallow Subsidy Initiative, expand the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program to address legal barriers to housing, Transform congregate Transitional housing spaces into individual rooms with bathrooms, and more.

Data reflects diverse needs

VA tracked both the number of unique Veterans who entered permanent housing as well as the overall number of permanent housing placements that occurred between January and December 2022.

“Permanent housing placements” occur when VA staff or VA-funded grantees help homeless Veterans move into permanent housing, homes that are owned or rented by the Veterans, with or without a subsidy to help make the housing affordable.

VA is committed to connecting every Veteran with a place to call home, no matter how many times a Veteran may need to Engage in the placement process.

In the end, 40,401 Veterans were placed into permanent housing, exceeding the goal by 6.3%.

The mission continues

While the progress achieved in the past year towards ending Veteran homelessness is exceptional, it is further proof that with strategic planning, dedication and determination, we can end Veteran homelessness in America.

Results from the Department of Housing and Urban Development 2022 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count—one of the ways VA estimates the homeless population nationwide—revealed an 11% decline in Veteran homelessness since 2020 and a 55.3% decline in Veteran homelessness since 2010. (The 2023 PIT Count will be conducted in communities across the country in January 2023.)

VA homeless program employees are not pausing to revel in their success. We are greeting the new year with a renewed sense of urgency to build on their momentum. In the year ahead, VA will prioritize Veterans experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

A win for America

The Veterans who were placed into permanent housing during the challenge period could fill every seat in Fenway Park, plus a few hundred more.

But the final score of this challenge cannot be measured adequately in numbers alone.

40,401 Veterans placed into permanent housing reflects 40,401 different stories, identities, personalities and histories. No two individuals had the same journey to homelessness, and no two individuals had the same needs when exiting homelessness.

These Veterans all did have one thing in common: They had the Courage to ask for, and accept, help.

When Veterans asked, VA was ready. No matter their situation, VA was committed to finding them a place to call home.

Reaching this goal is a win for our Veterans, for VA and for America.

