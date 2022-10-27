V Club Donors to Receive Exclusive Priority Parking at Basketball and Baseball Home Games

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that V Club donors at the MVP Level or above, which are those that make annual donations of at least $2,500, will receive priority parking at UTRGV basketball and baseball home games.

Donors at the MVP level or above attending games at the UTRGV Fieldhouse will be able to park in an exclusive area on the north side of the fieldhouse. The same donors will also be able to park in the VIP parking lot adjacent to Bert Ogden Arena for UTRGV games.

Donors at the MVP level or above attending games at UTRGV Baseball Stadium will be able to access reserved parking near the main entrance, directly across from the Coach Al & Joann Ogletree Plaza.

To become a member of the V Club, click here or contact UTRGV Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Revenue Officer Vince Volpe at (956) 665-4069 or [email protected]

Season tickets and mini plans for UTRGV basketball, as well as multi-sport packages, can be purchased online at UTRGVTickets.com or by contacting the UTRGV Athletics Ticket Office team of Eddie Galvan (956-222-2935) and Ryela Rodriguez (956-329-0884) over the phone or through email at [email protected]

