Uzbekistan to Showcase 17 Historical Exhibits at Islamic Arts Biennale in Saudi Arabia

ASTANA – Uzbekistan will display 17 exhibits reflecting the country’s cultural heritage at the First Islamic Arts Biennale in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah for three months from Jan. 23 to April 23, reported the Uzbek Foreign Ministry press service.

Organized by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia, the Biennale intends to connect “the past, present, and future” by showcasing a vibrant display of Islamic artistry.

Hosted since December 2021, this year’s theme, “Awwal Bait,” was inspired by the most sacred place for Muslims – the Kaaba in Mecca. It comes from the Quran, meaning “first house” in Arabic.

Reflecting the biennale’s theme, Uzbekistan will exhibit 17 historical items, including several pages of the Kattalangar Quran of the eighth century, one of the most important manuscripts of the Islamic world, a collection of hadiths “Imam al-Bukhari’s Al-Jami ‘as- Sahih” of the 17th century, ceramic jugs and bowls from Samarkand and Afrasiab of the 10th-12th centuries, national clothes and shoes.

Uzbekistan’s historical heritage at the Biennale will be presented by the country’s Art and Culture Development Foundation.

“It is a great honor for us to present priceless exhibits from Uzbekistan at the Islamic Arts Biennale. An important task of the Foundation is to disseminate and demonstrate the rich heritage of our country to an international audience and establish strong international cooperation. Participation in the Biennale is a good opportunity for its implementation,” said Saida Mirziyoyeva, Deputy chairwoman of the foundation’s council.

According to Gayane Umerova, executive director of the foundation, the Islamic Arts Biennale is an important international event that allows for the showcasing of projects related to Islamic culture.

Uzbekistan has a rich and multifaceted history, most closely connected with Islam’s traditions, and the selection of exhibits presented by Uzbekistan is designed to interest the world community in their continued study.