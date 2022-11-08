UWS Women’s Soccer Draws Loras in 1st Round of NCAA Tourney

The DuHawks are currently ranked 15th in the country and are a perfect 16-0-3 on the season.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Yellowjacket men won’t be the only ones to compete at the big dance, as the Women’s Squad will also join them.

UWS is making their second consecutive national appearance and they will take on Loras in the 1st round in Dubuque, Iowa.

Head Coach Allison DeGroot detailed what’s it’s going to take for the Yellowjackets to hand Loras their first loss and move on to the next round.

“I think they’re playing the same style that I’ve seen them play before. So it’s going to be us staying defensively organized and then attacking the same way we’ve been attacking with really quality combinations and getting numbers forward quickly. So it’s a combination of staying organized, knowing the ways they are trying to exploit us and then going forward quickly,” said DeGroot.

“I think we’re all working very well together and creating goal scoring opportunities and as a team we’re working well together to get it up the field and possess it. And we’ve really been working on possessing not just going straight to goal. And I think we’ve been doing well,” added sophomore forward Mya Holmquist.

This game will also take place on Saturday. With first kick at 1 PM.