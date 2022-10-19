UWPD investigating sharing of ‘sensitive’ photos, video of Wisconsin volleyball team

University of Wisconsin-Madison police are investigating the circulation of “private photos and video” of Badgers volleyball players from inside the locker room.

The Athletic department released a statement on the matter Wednesday after the images were shared online.

“We are aware that private photos and videos of UW volleyball student-athletes that were never intended to be shared publicly are being circulated digitally,” UW’s statement read.

“The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes. When the student-athletes became aware of the circulating photos, they contacted the UW-Madison Police Department. UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent. UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter.

“Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources.”

The volleyball team won the 2021 NCAA National Championship and is 13-3 this season. It tied for second in the Big Ten conference with a 7-1 mark in league play.