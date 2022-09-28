UWO Volleyball sweeps North Park Invitational

The UW Oshkosh volleyball team, UWO swept the tournament with three out of the four matches being shutouts this weekend at the North Park Invitational in Chicago.

The tournament began Friday afternoon against Baldwin Wallace University (Ohio). The match was one of the shutouts, with a score of 3-0. All three sets were decided within a decent point difference: 9, 7 and 8. In almost every set, there was an initial fight for the first. However while Baldwin kept pace, UWO excelled. This led to no major gap at any point, but allowed for comfortable wins in each.

The second match, Friday evening, was fought with the University of Chicago. This match was closer, yet still a win, with a score of 3-2.

On Saturday, the Titans had one of their best wins against Kean University (NJ) with a score of 3-0. Kean University did not come within 10 points of the Oshkosh score, and went as far as 12 points away, which was not seen in any other match.

The final match of the weekend was played against the host, North Park University (IL) in a win of 3-0. The first of three sets had few Moments of tension once UWO hit 10 points, as despite periods of North Park gains, UWO gained at an exponential level. The second set was closer when it came to gains, as the set had more of a back-and-forth score between the two universities. The final set of the weekend was a closer match than all preceding it, with a score of 25-20.

So far, this has been UWO volleyball’s Sole tournament shutout of this season, with more to come.

On Friday, UWO will face off with UW-Stevens Point in an away match at 7:00 pm