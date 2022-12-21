UWM’s Mat Ishbia reaches agreement to buy Phoenix Suns

Mat Ishbia’s pursuit of owning a professional sports franchise has become a reality.

The CEO of Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. and his brother, Justin, have reached an agreement to buy a majority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, a deal that would include the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, according to a joint press release from the parties released Tuesday night.

The deal is worth $4 billion, which would make it the largest NBA franchise sale in history. If the NBA’s board of Governors approves the agreement, Mat Ishbia would serve as Governor of the franchises, while Justin, who is a managing partner at the Chicago-based investing firm Shore Capital, would be alternate governor.

Ishbia would replace Robert Sarver as the majority owner of the Suns and Mercury. Sarver said he would sell them in September after the NBA suspended him for a year following an investigation that found for years he had mistreated employees, including by using racist language. The NBA also fined him $10 million.

