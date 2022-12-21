UWM’s Mat Ishbia reaches agreement to buy Phoenix Suns

Mat Ishbia’s pursuit of owning a professional sports franchise has become a reality.

The CEO of Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. and his brother, Justin, have reached an agreement to buy a majority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, a deal that would include the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, according to a joint press release from the parties released Tuesday night.

The deal is worth $4 billion, which would make it the largest NBA franchise sale in history. If the NBA’s board of Governors approves the agreement, Mat Ishbia would serve as Governor of the franchises, while Justin, who is a managing partner at the Chicago-based investing firm Shore Capital, would be alternate governor.

Ishbia would replace Robert Sarver as the majority owner of the Suns and Mercury. Sarver said he would sell them in September after the NBA suspended him for a year following an investigation that found for years he had mistreated employees, including by using racist language. The NBA also fined him $10 million.

“I am extremely excited to be the next Governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” Ishbia said in the statement. “Both teams have an incredibly dynamic fan base and I have loved experiencing the energy of the valley over the last few months. Basketball is at the core of my life, from my high school days as a player to the Honor of playing for Coach ( Tom) Izzo and winning a national title at Michigan State University. I’ve spent the last two decades building my Mortgage business, United Wholesale Mortgage, into the No. 1 Mortgage lender in America, and I’m confident that we can bring that same level of success to these great organizations on and off the floor.

“This is a dream come true for my entire family, including my parents, my three children, and my brother Justin, who will be making a significant investment with me and bring his incredible business acumen and shared passion for basketball. I appreciate Robert Sarver’s time and support throughout the process. We are so honored to be, with approval by the NBA, the next stewards of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.”

This isn’t the first time Ishbia, the former walk-on and member of Michigan State’s 2000 national championship basketball team, has tried to buy a professional franchise. In November, Ishbia, 42, confirmed he was interested in buying the Washington Commanders of the NFL. Roughly six months prior to that, Ishbia was part of a group that made a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos, who were officially sold in August to Rob Walton, a Walmart heir, for $4.65 billion.

His interest in the Commanders came as United Wholesale Mortgage surpassed Detroit Rival Rocket Mortgage LLC as the largest US Mortgage lender by closed volume in the third quarter. With the acquisition of the Suns, Ishbia could face Rocket Companies Inc. chairman Dan Gilbert on the court, as well. Gilbert bought the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005.

Ishbia’s pursuit of the Broncos came after UWM in January 2021 went public through the largest special-purchase acquisition company transaction at the time, shooting Ishbia to Billionaire status. His family retained 94% ownership of the business. He is worth more than $5 billion, according to the latest estimates by Forbes.

At the time, Forbes estimated the value of the Suns at $1.8 billion. Sarver bought the teams in July 2004 for about $400 million. He owns about a third of the franchise but has the authority as the team’s managing partner to sell the team in full, according to ESPN.

“Mat is the right leader to build on franchise Legacies of winning and community support and Shepherd the Suns and Mercury into the next era,” Sarver said in the statement. “As a former Collegiate basketball player and national champion, Mat has exactly the right spirit, commitment, and resources to pursue championships.”

The sale could be the first in the NBA since a group led by Qualtrics LLC co-founder Ryan Smith bought the Utah Jazz in 2021 for about $1.7 billion. The sales record for an NBA team was Alibaba Group co-founder Joe Tsai’s acquisition of the Nets in 2019 for $2.35 billion, according to the New York Times.

A minority share of the Los Angeles Lakers did sell in 2021, Valuing the team at a $5 billion valuation, according to Sportico. That put the 27% stake at approximately $1.35 billion.

The Nets transaction was the second-most expensive acquisition of an American sports franchise, behind only the sale of the NFL’s Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion earlier this year.

Ishbia’s father, Jeff, founded UWM, then known as Shore Mortgage, in 1986, and Mat became president and CEO in 2013. He shifted the company to focus exclusively on originating Mortgage through independent Brokers and has focused on expanding that wholesale channel since.

Ishbia hasn’t been shy about dipping into his fortune for athletic endeavours. Last year, they agreed to fund part of Michigan State football Coach Mel Tucker’s 10-year, $95 million contract. And in February 2021, Ishbia donated $32 million to the Michigan State Athletic program, the university’s largest-ever gift from a single donor. The money was mostly allocated to the football program, with some for the basketball program, and the rest for department-wide projects.

UWM has sponsored professional sports teams, as well. Last year, it signed multiyear agreements for its logo to appear on the Detroit Pistons’ jerseys and Red Wings’ helmets. Tom Gores, who works in private equity, is the owner of the Detroit Pistons. The SPAC through which UWM went public was Affiliated with a company owned by his brother, Alec.

Ishbia won a national championship with Michigan State in 2000 under Izzo and graduated from the Eli Broad College of Business in 2003, before joining his father’s mortgage company full-time.

“I had a great call with fellow Spartan Mat Ishbia congratulating him on his purchase of the Phoenix Suns,” Michigan State Legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson tweeted Tuesday. “He’s going to do great things not only for the Suns organization, but for the entire league. All of the other 29 NBA teams better watch out because Mat’s a winner!”

The connection between Ishbia and Izzo leads to the inevitable question as to whether the Hall of Fame Coach would make the move to the NBA as Ishbia would surely like to have Izzo leading the Suns.

In his 28th season leading the Spartans, it’s more likely that Izzo, 68, will finish his career at Michigan State. Izzo signed a new contract in August, a five-year rollover deal that will pay him $6.2 million annually, making him the second-highest paid coach in college basketball behind Kentucky’s John Calipari and renewing the belief that Izzo would be a Spartan for life.

“Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years and I’m ecstatic to sign this contract,” Izzo said then.

Izzo has had dalliances with the NBA in the past, being offered and turning down the Atlanta Hawks job in 2000 just after the Spartans won the national championship. And in 2010, he was pursued heavily by Gilbert, the Cavs owner and Spartans alumnus, before ultimately turning down that offer and remaining at Michigan State.

One other NBA franchise owner with ties to Metro Detroit is Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft Corp., who bought the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. The DeVos family of west Michigan also purchased the Orlando Magic in 1991.

