UWM expands NIL deal with Michigan State Athletes to include Women’s basketball, volleyball

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s female athletes will now be cashing in on a lucrative NIL deal from one of the school’s richest donors.

United Wholesale Mortgage will expand its Name, Image and Likeness deal with Michigan State Athletes to include members of the school’s Women’s basketball and volleyball teams, the company announced on Thursday morning.

UWM is run by President and CEO Mat Ishbia, a former Michigan State basketball walk-on who became a Billionaire when his company went public in January, 2021 and has since become a major Athletic donor to the school.

The expansion comes a year after UWM first launched its NIL program to provide monthly payments to members of the school’s football and men’s basketball team. UWM came under criticism at the time, including from a pair of state representatives, for including only male athletes in the program.

“The NIL deals we made last year with MSU’s men’s basketball and football players was one of the first and largest deals at the time. We wanted to get our feet wet and test it out, and we’re happy we did as the success has been more than expected,” Ishbia said in a press release. “We’re excited to expand this opportunity to all of the Athletes on the Women’s basketball and volleyball teams and are eager to see the influence they have on Educating consumers about career opportunities at UWM and the benefits of working with an independent Mortgage broker.”

Last year, the company provided $500 monthly payments to all members of the football and basketball teams. This year, monthly payments will be “up to $700” per month for players in the program.

In return, players are required to complete social media posts highlighting working at UWM and job opportunities at the company. That provision makes the deal permissible under NCAA rules regarding NIL deals for full teams.