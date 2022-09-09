UWM announces expanded NIL deal to include Women’s basketball, volleyball

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is extending its name, image and likeness deal to all players on the Michigan State Women’s basketball and volleyball teams.

“The NIL deals we made last year with MSU’s men’s basketball and football players was one of the first and largest deals at the time. We wanted to get our feet wet and test it out, and we’re happy we did as the success has been more than expected,” Mat Ishbia, the president and CEO of UWM, said in a press release. “We’re excited to expand this opportunity to all of the Athletes on the Women’s basketball and volleyball teams and are eager to see the influence they have on Educating consumers about career opportunities at UWM and the benefits of working with an independent Mortgage broker.”