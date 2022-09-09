UWM announces expanded NIL deal to include Women’s basketball, volleyball
United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is extending its name, image and likeness deal to all players on the Michigan State Women’s basketball and volleyball teams.
“The NIL deals we made last year with MSU’s men’s basketball and football players was one of the first and largest deals at the time. We wanted to get our feet wet and test it out, and we’re happy we did as the success has been more than expected,” Mat Ishbia, the president and CEO of UWM, said in a press release. “We’re excited to expand this opportunity to all of the Athletes on the Women’s basketball and volleyball teams and are eager to see the influence they have on Educating consumers about career opportunities at UWM and the benefits of working with an independent Mortgage broker.”
UWM Originally faced some backlash for only including male Athletes in the initial program launched last fall—exclusively being offered to players on the football and men’s basketball teams. Following the success of last year’s NIL deal, the company announced the expansion to include female athletes earlier today.
The deal will include payments of up to $700 per month for the student-athletes pending the completion of social media posts for UWM—an increase from last year’s $500 per month.
Ishbia was a former walk-on to the MSU men’s basketball team and won a national championship in 2000. He’s been one of the biggest recent donors at the university, headlined by a $32 million donation in February 2021 to fund a renovated football building.
