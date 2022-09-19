UWL Women’s Volleyball Competes at Home Invitational – The Racquet Press

On September 16th and 17th, the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse (UWL) Women’s Volleyball team Hosted their UW – La Crosse Invitational in Mitchell Hall Gymnasium. UWL invited Ripon College, UW – River Falls, Bethany Lutheran College, Simpson College, Edgewood College and Hamline University to compete.

In UWL’s first game, they won all three sets, but not without a competitive third set played by Ripon College. In the first set, UWL won 25-19 and they followed their lead in the second set winning 25-20. In their third set against Ripon, Ripon was ahead 15-9. UWL came back in the third set, tying the score to 17-17, and eventually winning the set 25-20. Head Coach Amber Needham is in her sixth year coaching Volleyball for UWL, but previously coached in New York and for the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. “I think for us we’re finally kicking on all cylinders and doing the things we’ve been talking about and so for us it goes back to trusting the process, we talk about that all the time, and being ready, and it’s just starting to hit which is what I’m really enjoying.” said Needham after their first win.

UWL went on to win their second game against Simpson College in a 4 set match. In their third game, UWL defeated Bethany Lutheran College in a 3 set match. UWL’s last and final game allowed the Women’s team to be undefeated for 5 games in a row when they beat Hamline University in another 3 set match.

As all of UWL’s sports have seen the last few years, COVID-19 changed how programs were run and executed. “We’re doing a better job of getting back to the real things that are important, which is mental health, and wellness, and student athlete volleyball skills. The things that are really valuable to the part about competing, which is nice.” said Needham. Madison Weisensel, a senior on UWL’s Women’s Volleyball Team, agrees with Needham. “Being able to come back and have this environment again, have the fans come, we used to have a limited number, like last season, and definitely covid season, we didn’t even have one, and so coming in and having an environment again where we can everybody cheering us on is so nice.” Said Weisensel. UWL Volleyball had a large crowd attending the games in Mitchell Hall over the weekend, and Weisensel had 9 kills and 2 blocks in the game against Ripon College.

As far as team chemistry goes for the UWL volleyball team, there is no shortage of wonderful players. “I’m really really lucky to have an incredible group of women. Just the level of respect and the entertainment and the personalities, and the creativity and all of the Silly things that they do, it’s just a really really fun group to be a part of and I don’t know that every Coach gets to say that every year. I personally am just really embracing the experience with them and just meeting them where they are and having a really cool opportunity to learn and grow together.” said Needham. As Weisensel competes in her last season, she says that she’s looking forward to a lot of things, especially “enjoying every moment and soaking it up.”

Last month, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced that the UWL Women’s volleyball team is projected to place fifth at this year’s conference championships. The head coaches of the WIAC volleyball league and sports information directors voted on these placements in a preseason poll. Teams qualify for the WIAC Tournament (presented by Culver’s) by placing within the top-six teams in the conference. The Winner of the tournament, which will take place on November 1st, 3rd and 5th, between different rounds of competition, will be entered into the NCAA bid. The full preseason rankings can be found here. “It doesn’t really matter what those rankings mean, what matters is what we’re going to do to get the job done,” said Needham.

The Eagles play next Wednesday, September 21st, against University of Wisconsin – Stout. To follow along with the rest of the UWL Women’s Volleyball season, their website can be found here.

Photo Taken by Gianna Fussell