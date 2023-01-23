UWGB Women’s basketball team down another starter in Maddy Schreiber

GREEN BAY – The names in the starting lineup keep changing, but the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Women’s basketball team Mostly keeps winning.

The five players the Phoenix started for the first seven games this season is down to two because of either personal reasons or injury.

UWGB has been without senior guard Hailey Oskey and sophomore forward Brooklyn Blackburn for more than a month, but it must now go without another key piece in sophomore guard-forward Maddy Schreiber.

The former Kimberly star missed the Phoenix’s weekend games against Youngstown State on Friday and Robert Morris on Sunday with an upper body injury. She could be out multiple weeks as UWGB begins the stretch drive of its season leading into the conference tournament late next month.

