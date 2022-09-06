UWGB men’s basketball lands Mac Wrecke, a top 2023 Wisconsin prospect

Hartland Arrowhead senior guard Mac Wrecke averaged a team-high 20.7 points last season and has scored close to 1,500 career points.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team has had a very good week when it comes to the future of the program.

The Phoenix received a verbal commitment from Hartland Arrowhead senior guard Mac Wrecke on Monday, five days after it landed Neenah guard Cal Klesmit.

The duo is widely considered two of the best five to seven prospects in the state for the 2023 class, with the 6-foot-5 Wrecke ranked as high as third overall.

UWGB Coach Will Ryan and his staff have been interested in Wrecke for more than a year and offered him a Scholarship in June.

Wrecke also had NCAA Division I offers from Horizon League Rival UW-Milwaukee and Wofford.

The offer from the Panthers was extended in December by former Coach Patrick Baldwin, who was fired in March after five seasons.

