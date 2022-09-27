UWGB men’s basketball adds DC Everest’s Marcus Hall to 2023 class

Oliver Drake has been the Coach of the DC Everest boys basketball team for only three months, but he already holds a high opinion of senior Marcus Hall after watching him in the gym and at tournaments this summer.

Which is why Drake believes the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay landed a gem after the 6-foot-6 guard-forward announced Sunday his commitment to play for the Phoenix.

“I think they are getting a steal,” said Drake, who coached the past seven seasons at Midland University, an NAIA school in Nebraska. “They do it all. His skill set is second to none in the entire state. I spent the previous 19 years at the college level, so I think I have a pretty good understanding of what it takes.

“They can score behind the 3-point line. His pull-up off the dribble is really, really good. He attacks going left or right hand, so he scores on all three levels.”

