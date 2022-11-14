UWF volleyball claims fifth-straight GSC title, 11th overall

The Dynasty continues.

Union brought the fight, but in the end, the University of West Florida volleyball team ended another Gulf South Conference Tournament with a Trophy in hand.

UWF defeated the Lady Bulldogs in three sets on Sunday from the UWF Field House to claim its fifth-straight GSC title. It’s the program’s 11th GSC title overall. Set scores were 25-20, 25-23 and 25-17.

“It feels awesome. I think this year was really special,” West Florida head Coach Melissa Wolter said. “We’ve come a long way as a team and to be able to see two of our Veteran players that are now Seniors just give us everything that they have, it was a great day.”

Those two Veterans Wolter is referring to are redshirt senior outside hitter Kiera Potts and senior setter Taylor Vaneekeren. The two players, along with sophomore right-side hitter Avery Rodgers, were selected to the GSC All-Tournament team.

For the second season in a row, Vaneekeren was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She is the first player to earn that distinction since North Alabama’s Vanessa Ferretti went back-to-back in 2004 and 2005.

“I think your senior-year (title) is the most special one because this is your last crack at it,” said Vaneekeren, who’s been a part of four of UWF’s last five conference titles. “I’m on top of the world right now because this is the last one I got to get with this team.”

The setter from Naperville, Illinois was dynamite, finishing with 34 assists, eight kills, nine digs and a pair of aces.

Sophomore defensive specialist Meg Breackhan posted a match-high 10 digs. Elsewhere, Rodgers, sophomore middle hitter Jenna Zydlo and Graduate senior Camilla Vazquez had 10 kills apiece.

West Florida was the top seed in the tournament while Union was seeded second.

The Argos improved their record to 27-5 following their 10th-straight win. They will find out where they are headed, where they are seeded and who they will play in next week’s NCAA Division II South Regional. The bracket will be released later this evening.

This story will be updated.

