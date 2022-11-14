UWF volleyball claims fifth-straight GSC title, 11th overall

The Dynasty continues.

Union brought the fight, but in the end, the University of West Florida volleyball team ended another Gulf South Conference Tournament with a Trophy in hand.

UWF defeated the Lady Bulldogs in three sets on Sunday from the UWF Field House to claim its fifth-straight GSC title. It’s the program’s 11th GSC title overall. Set scores were 25-20, 25-23 and 25-17.

“It feels awesome. I think this year was really special,” West Florida head Coach Melissa Wolter said. “We’ve come a long way as a team and to be able to see two of our Veteran players that are now Seniors just give us everything that they have, it was a great day.”

