UWF suffers crushing defeat to Rollins in NCAA Regional

An accomplished season for the University of West Florida men’s soccer team had an agonizing ending.

The Argos got a tying goal from star player Kainan Dos Santos in the 78th minute, but couldn’t get a go-ahead goal before Rollins College decided the game on penalty kicks to advance Sunday in the second round of the NCAA South Regional Playoffs at the UWF Soccer Complex.

The Argos (12-3-5), who won the Gulf South Conference regular season, but lost in the GSC Tournament Championship match last Sunday on post-overtime, penalty kicks, had not lost in regulation play since Sept. 2 in a 2-1 loss against Rollins at UWF.

The postseason rematch had a different flow with UWF generating more shots (22-13) and corner kicks (6-0), but unable to get the desired result.

“There were opportunities there, but we just didn’t finish,” said UWF Coach Bill Elliott, who is in his 28th year as Argos coach. “And we left it for PKs and that’s not where you want to be. Taking penalty kicks is not the way you want to decide it.”

The Argos controlled play in the first half and got an early goal by Keenan Ancelin less than 10 minutes into the game. Ancelin, however, was later kicked in the Shin on a battle for a ball, causing him to miss a bulk of the remaining first half and limiting his play in the second half.

After tying the game, UWF had a couple, close-range chances for a go-ahead goal, but weren’t able to score.

“It’s a game of momentum,” Elliott said. “We had all the momentum in the first half, (Rollins) had it at the beginning of the second half when they took the lead and I think our team showed a lot of character to get back and tie the game and have a chance to win the game.

“It just wasn’t meant to be I suppose.”

Rollins (11-4-2), making its first NCAA regional appearance since 2015, got a tying goal less than five minutes into the second half by George Koliniatis, who then followed in the 67th minute with a goal near the goalkeeper’s box area that UWF players and their fans screamed it was an offsides play.

The referees, however, let the play stand.

“I didn’t have a good look at it,” Elliott said. “And I can’t comment on it.”

The Argos battled back with Dos Santos, a junior from Sao Paulo, Brazil, who led the GSC in goals and was named the league’s Player of the Year, putting home a ball from Ancelin and Flynn Geigle into the net.

“When Kainan picked up the ball in that area, he’s a first team All-American and player of the year in our conference, and he had a clear look at the goal, I don’t think anyone on our bench thought it was going to be anything other than a goal,” Elliott said.

After regulation play and two, 10-minute overtime periods ended without a goal, it came down to penalty kicks. Rollins connected on his four penalty kicks. UWF’s second penalty kick by Geigle hit the goal frame crossbar and bounced away. The fourth kick by Jamie Guillen was thwarted by the Rollins goalkeeper to end the game.

“All the players who step up to take these penalty kicks are more than capable of making the kick, but it’s just managing the nerves, and the emotions and the moment,” Elliott said. “And there is an art for the goalkeepers to read the game. It can go either way, though. Unfortunately, the last two games we’ve had it end this way

“It is really a tough pill to swallow. It is a game of inches. That is what, a centimeter either way (on second PK) and it gets Underneath the crossbar goes in. There is nothing at that point as a Coach you can do except pray for your guys to do their best.”

While a heartbreaking loss, UWF had a season with only two regulation-game defeats, a third consecutive NCAA tournament trip and a first-place finish in the GSC.

“It is a great season,” Elliott said. “We haven’t lost a game since September 2nd and that is a great season in every sport. I am proud of them. I feel really blessed to have coached a team that has worked so hard all season and been such a good team.

“I am incredibly thankful for the players who poured their hearts out on the field and the players who didn’t get a chance to play that much, who are grinding every day, working hard to make those guys (starters) work hard.”

