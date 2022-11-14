UWF suffers crushing defeat to Rollins in NCAA Regional

An accomplished season for the University of West Florida men’s soccer team had an agonizing ending.

The Argos got a tying goal from star player Kainan Dos Santos in the 78th minute, but couldn’t get a go-ahead goal before Rollins College decided the game on penalty kicks to advance Sunday in the second round of the NCAA South Regional Playoffs at the UWF Soccer Complex.

The Argos (12-3-5), who won the Gulf South Conference regular season, but lost in the GSC Tournament Championship match last Sunday on post-overtime, penalty kicks, had not lost in regulation play since Sept. 2 in a 2-1 loss against Rollins at UWF.

West Florida team mates console each other after losing to Rollins during the NCAA Tournament Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the University of West Florida. Rollins beat UWF in penalty kicks.

The postseason rematch had a different flow with UWF generating more shots (22-13) and corner kicks (6-0), but unable to get the desired result.

“There were opportunities there, but we just didn’t finish,” said UWF Coach Bill Elliott, who is in his 28th year as Argos coach. “And we left it for PKs and that’s not where you want to be. Taking penalty kicks is not the way you want to decide it.”

