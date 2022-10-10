UW-Whitewater Wins Women’s Golf Championship; UW-Eau Claire’s Meade Secures Medalist Honors

REEDSBURG, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-Whitewater claimed the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Women’s Golf Championship (pres. by Culver’s) at Reedsburg Country Club on Oct. 9.

The league title is the sixth straight and eighth in program archives. UW-Whitewater and UW-La Crosse were tied with 917 strokes after 54 holes, which resulted in a team playoff to determine the conference Champion and automatic Qualifier to the NCAA Division III Championship that will be conducted May 9-12, 2023, at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. The playoff lasted one hole as the Warhawks counted 19 and UW-La Crosse counted 20. It was the first team playoff in conference history.

UW-Stout placed third with 1,002 strokes, while UW-Eau Claire was fourth with 1,023, UW-Stevens Point fifth with 1,033, UW-River Falls sixth with 1,043, UW-Platteville seventh with 1,051 and UW-Oshkosh eighth with 1,067.

UW-Eau Claire’s Lexi Meade secured medalist honors in the 76-player field with 233 strokes. She is the 13th Blugold to claim the top spot at the conference meet. UW-Whitewater’s Ashton Sinak placed second with 234, while UW-Stout’s Abbey Filipiak – the Defending conference medalist – was third with 236, UW-La Crosse’s Molly Larsen fifth with 237, UW-La Crosse’s Maija Tanberg fifth with 239, UW-Whitewater’s Ellie Johnson sixth with 241, and UW-La Crosse’s Andrea Schleeper and UW-Whitewater’s Kallie Lux tied for seventh with 244.

UW-La Crosse head Coach David Taebel received Kwik Trip Coach of the Year recognition, while UW-Platteville’s Markie Ash collected the Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete Award.

An All-Sportsmanship Team was chosen for individuals who displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school. Named to the Squad were: UW-Eau Claire’s Cadie Ash; UW-La Crosse’s Abby DeMoe; UW-Oshkosh’s Ava Downie; UW-Platteville’s Markie Ash; UW-River Falls’ Riley Roth; UW-Stevens Point’s Jenny Marshall; UW-Stout’s Madeline Kiley; and UW-Whitewater’s Jessica LaBerge.

