UW-Whitewater Selected To Win Women’s Basketball Championship

MADISON, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the Defending conference champion, has been selected to win the 2023 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Women’s basketball championship, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

The Warhawks secured the 10th regular-season title in program Archives last season and finished as the NCAA Division III national runner-up. UW-Whitewater welcomes back Aleah Grundahl, who shared WIAC Player of the Year honors with UW-Eau Claire’s Jessie Ruden.

UW-Whitewater is followed in the predictions by: UW-Eau Claire; UW-Stout; UW-Oshkosh; UW-La Crosse; UW-River Falls; UW-Stevens Point; and UW-Platteville.

The 2022-23 campaign welcomes a pair of new head coaches to the conference with Shelby Lyman assuming the role on an interim basis at UW-River Falls and Matt Hockett at UW-Stevens Point. Lyman has been an Assistant Coach with the Falcons the last two seasons, while Hockett was an Assistant Coach with UW-Stevens Point’s men’s basketball program from 2019-21.

The 14-game conference slate will begin with games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, and resume after the holidays on Jan. 4. The top-six teams in the league standings will qualify for the WIAC Tournament (presented by Culver’s). The event will be held Feb. 21, 23, and 25, with all games hosted by the higher-seeded team. The Winner of the tournament will receive an automatic NCAA bid.



2022-23 Preseason Predictions – Voted on by WIAC Head Coaches and Sports Information Directors

2021-22 Record 1. UW-Whitewater (28-5 overall, 12-2 WIAC) 2. UW-Eau Claire (22-8, 9-5) 3. UW-Stout (13-11, 8-5) 4. UW-Oshkosh (22-7, 7-4) 5. UW-La Crosse (14-12, 5-8) 6. UW-River Falls (12-13, 4-9) 7. UW-Stevens Point (11-11, 4-8) 8. UW-Platteville (10-15, 3-11)



Team Capsules

UW-Eau Claire

Head Coach: Tonja Englund; 23rd season at UWEC; 376-212

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 7/13

Starters Returning/Lost: 4/1

Returning All-WIAC: Tyra Boettcher, Sr., G (2022-First); Courtney Crouch, Sr., G (2022-Honorable); Jessie Ruden, Sr., G (2021-First, 2022-First/Co-Player of the Year)

Notable Returning Players: Kylie Mogen, Sr., G; Bailey Reardon, Sr., F



UW-La Crosse

Head Coach: Karen Middleton; 13th season (7th at UWL); 155-172 (overall) / 92-51 (at UWL)

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 12/4

Starters Returning/Lost: 4/1

Returning All-WIAC: None

Notable Returning Players: Carly Coulthart, Sr., F; Lauryn Milne, So., G; Paige Schumann, Jr., G; Kyah Steiner, Sr., F

UW-Oshkosh

Head Coach: Brad Fischer; 11th season at UWO; 216-56

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 8/9

Starters Returning/Lost: 1/4

Returning All-WIAC: None

Notable Returning Players: Jenna Jorgenson, Sr., G; Kennedy Osterman, Jr., G

UW-Platteville

Head Coach: Kelly McNiff; 4th season at UWP; 24-35

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 8/6

Starters Returning/Lost: 2/3

Returning All-WIAC: None

Notable Returning Players: Allison Heckert, Sr., C; Sarah Mueller, Jr., F; Brynlee Nelson, So., C

UW-River Falls

Head Coach (Interim): Shelby Lyman; 1st season at UWRF; 0-0

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 12/4

Starters Returning/Lost: 4/1

Returning All-WIAC: Macy Nilsen, Sr., G (2021-Honorable, 2022-First)

Notable Returning Players: Annie Feine, So., C; Cassie Heinrichs, Sr., G; Katelyn Karch, Jr., G; Kameri Meredith, Jr., G

UW-Stevens Point

Head Coach: Matt Hockett; 1st season at UWSP; 0-0

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 9/4

Starters Returning/Lost: 4/1

Returning All-WIAC: Jamie Pfeifer, Sr., P (2022-Honorable)

Notable Returning Players: Gabby Gawlitta, So., F; Courtney Krueger, So., G; Josie Nies, Jr., G; Alexa Thompson, So., G

UW-Stout

Head Coach: Hannah Iverson; 5th season at UWS; 48-38

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 12/3

Starters Returning/Lost: 4/1

Returning All-WIAC: Amanda Giesen, So., F (2022-Honorable); Anna Mutch, So., G (2021-Honorable/Newcomer of the Year, 2022-Honorable); Raegan Sorensen, So., G (2022-Honorable/Newcomer of the Year)

Notable Returning Players: Lauren Arenz, Jr., G; Sam Schaeffer, Jr., G; Haylee Yaeger, Sr., F

UW-Whitewater

Head Coach: Keri Carollo; 21st season at UWW; 391-160

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 6/15

Starters Returning/Lost: 3/2

Returning All-WIAC: Kacie Carollo, So., G (2022-Honorable); Yssa Sto. Domingo, Sr., G (2020-Defensive); Aleah Grundahl, Sr., F (2020-Honorable/Newcomer of the Year, 2021-First, 2022-First/Co-Player of the Year, 2022-Defensive)

Notable Returning Players: Abi Baumgartner, Sr., F; Abby Belschner, Sr., F; Maggie Traustch, Jr., G



# # # # #