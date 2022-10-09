UW-Whitewater Seizes Advantage At Women’s Golf Championship

REEDSBURG, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the five-time Defending champion, took the lead following the second round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Women’s Golf Championship (presented by Culvers’) at Reedsburg County Club on Oct. 8.

The Warhawks trailed UW-La Crosse by five strokes Entering the second round and posted a team score of 328 to outscore the Eagles by seven strokes. UW-Whitewater owns a 36-hole total of 657 strokes, while UW-La Crosse has 659. UW-Stout is third with 689, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stevens Point are tied for fourth with 694, UW-Platteville is sixth with 699, UW-River Falls seventh with 705 and UW-Oshkosh eighth with 720.

UW-Eau Claire’s Lexi Meade leads the 76-player field with 157 strokes. UW-La Crosse’s Maija Tanberg and UW-Whitewater’s Ellie Johnson are tied for second with 159 strokes, while a three-way tie for fourth with 162 strokes exists between UW-La Crosse’s Molly Larsen, UW-Platteville’s Markie Ash and UW-Whitewater’s Ashton You. UW-Stout’s Abbey Filipiak is seventh with 163 strokes, and UW-La Crosse’s Andrea Schleeper and UW-Whitewater’s Kallie Lux are tied for eighth with 167 strokes. UW-Eau Claire’s Jilli Newman and UW-Whitewater’s Grace Westerman are tied for 10th with 169 strokes.

The team Winner will earn the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Championship that will be conducted May 9-12, 2023, at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

The 54-hole Championship will conclude on Oct. 9 with tee times beginning at 9:30 am



