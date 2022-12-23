UW-Stevens Point To Add Men’s Volleyball, Women’s Lacrosse, Abiad Named Head Coach

**Release courtesy of UW-Stevens Point Sports Information

STEVENS POINT, Wis.

–University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point athletics will expand to 25 varsity sports with the addition of men’s volleyball and women’s lacrosse. Additionally, Philippe Abiad has been named head men’s volleyball coach as the program will begin competition in the 2023-24 academic year.

“Women’s lacrosse and men’s volleyball are natural next steps in the growth of Pointers Athletics,” stated UWSP Director of Athletics Brad Duckworth. “Chancellor Gibson has outlined increasing enrollment and growth as a strategic imperative. These additions fit firmly into Chancellor Gibson’s imperative. Pointer student-athletes strive for competitive excellence, academic rigor and exploration, and community service and impact. We are all thrilled to provide the Pointer experience to even more student athletes with these additional sports.”

Abiad comes to UWSP after serving as club director for Wisconsin Flight and was the club director for One Wisconsin Volleyball Club from 2018 to 2022.

Prior to that, Abiad spent 18 seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Women’s volleyball program at Cleveland State University. There, they helped CSU win five Horizon League Tournaments and five Horizon League regular season titles. Under his tutelage, Abiad coached seven All-Americans while at Cleveland State. The Vikings had 13 all-region selections and 19 first-team all-conference selections.

“After conducting a national search,” continued Duckworth, “we found the best person to lead our program right in our backyard. Phil has coached volleyball at the highest level and will bring immediate credibility to our program. It was clear Phil has a passion for the game and for growing our program from the ground level. Phil will be a great addition to our Pointer Family.”

The UWSP men’s volleyball program will be the first among Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) institutions and the 11th in the state of Wisconsin. There are currently 113 Division III men’s volleyball programs.

Women’s lacrosse will become the fifth in the WIAC after UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-River Falls and UW-Stout added the program in recent years. There are 288 Division III Women’s lacrosse programs and 10 of those are in Wisconsin.

A national search for the head Coach of UWSP Women’s lacrosse program will commence in the spring semester with the intent of the program to begin competition in the spring of 2024.

Prospective men’s volleyball and Women’s lacrosse student-athletes interested in playing either sport should fill out the Prospective Athlete Form.

