UW police investigate private volleyball team photos posted online

MADISON – The University of Wisconsin Women’s volleyball team and Athletic department are seeking answers after private photos and videos of players were shared on the internet.

A statement released by the Athletic department didn’t offer details about the photos and video, but the Journal Sentinel received a photo from a source who said it was one of the images in question. It appears to have been taken after the team clinched the Big Ten title last November. In the photo, some team members can be seen posing with their sports bras lifted.

According to UW, the pictures and video were not intended to be made public.

“UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter,” the statement said. “Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources.”

